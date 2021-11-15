Relocation of a gas main will cause traffic disruptions for several days at a key intersection on the east side of Frederick beginning Nov. 29.
The work along Monocacy Boulevard at East Patrick Street will cause a lane closure between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 29 and lasting through Dec. 3, according to a city release.
Drivers are advised to take another route during the work if possible.
