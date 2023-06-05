Trone at Quantum Loophole
Buy Now

Rich Paul-Hus, vice president of business and development for Quantum Loophole, shows U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-District 6, a layout of the grounds that the company is developing.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-District 6, and Frederick County Council President Brad Young, D, met with Quantum Loophole officials on Monday, roughly a week after the company voluntarily paused construction on its Adamstown campus following state environmental violations.

At their meeting in Carrolton Manor on Manor Woods Road, the legislators spoke with Quantum Loophole’s vice president of business and development, Rich Paul-Hus, and other officials.

Tags

(3) comments

Piedmontgardener

Fix is in now. I'd kick them right off the site with a shutdown order. Grotesque, want to see the donation list in the next years. What on earth was Trone doing here? This is a MDE issue and local issue and Brad Young's lost his mind. Let the MDE run the show, this just...is ugly.

Report Add Reply
TheLorax1

OMG….where to begin…

The people down stream are going to feel sooooo much better now

Let’s focus on $$$ and not the pesky environment

Where was Jessica? Not invited? Or she declined?

Scotty’s preserving the environment in Hawaii(?) good for him

QL guy dodges local press interview? That just screams integrity.

I sorta assumed that Quantum would hire a crisis PR firm…somebody good. Guess they’re on a budget.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup][thumbup] Lorax. [cool]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription