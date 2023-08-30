UBEREATS-AI

An Uber Eats delivery cyclist in Tokyo, Japan. Thanks to the resurgent pandemic, shares in the likes of fried-chicken chains, food-delivery operators and electronics stores selling TVs are seen as more likely to get a boost from the Games, according to analysts.

An artificial intelligence chatbot under development at Uber Technologies will offer recommendations to food-delivery customers and help them more quickly place orders, part of a race to integrate AI into popular apps.

Details of the Uber program were discovered inside of code hidden within its Eats app, providing a peek into a feature that hasn’t yet been announced. When a user launches the chatbot, the software will show a message that says the “AI assistant was designed to help you find relevant restaurant dishes and more,” according to wording within the code, which was discovered by developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg News.

