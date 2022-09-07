We go back in the archives for this week’s UnCapped. The a podcast was recorded with Homaide Brewing Co. at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Host Chris Sands talks with Stephen Perez, one of the founders of the company, which is based in Williamsport. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: I’m excited for this week’s episode not only because my guest is an awesome human being, but it means they have finally opened, and everyone can try their beer. … I first met you in February at Love Thy Beer.
Stephen Perez: I think we crossed paths a little earlier at Maryland Craft Beer.
UnCapped: Oh, yeah! And possibly at Olde Mother.
Perez: Yes! Actually, we did cross paths there. I didn’t know what you did, you didn’t know what I did — it was an organic meetup.
UnCapped: Hopefully I was nice to you.
Perez: You were. You were very nice.
UnCapped: We reconnected at Love Thy Beer, and that was the first time I tried your beer, and it was phenomenal. I was not the only one who thought so. You also won the trophy that year, defeating Olde Mother for the first time in three years, I think.
UnCapped: Remind me, what beer was that for?
Perez: It was a blueberry cobbler sour.
UnCapped: So, people were right. It was a very good beer. Congratulations on winning that. It was at that point that we decided that as soon as you opened, I would have you on as a guest, and here we are. You’re selling delicious beer. … So, did you ever brew professionally before brewing professionally now?
Perez: For a few years, I ended up helping Bavarian Brothers [Brewing] at the Bavarian Inn over in Shepherdstown. I was kind of in the transition, in the dreamer phase. I was a home brewer and realized I needed to get a little more hands-on experience at an actual brewery. They took me on as a consultant, but I actually learned a lot through that experience.
UnCapped: It’s not that often that someone who is just a home brewer and opens and their beer is as good as yours is when they open. Actually, your beer was this good 10 months ago, before you even opened.
Perez: To be fair, I have been working on recipes for years.
UnCapped: Did Lucas [Pinyan, cofounder] ever brew professionally?
Perez: Yeah, he brewed professionally, which is why we really work well together. He’s been in the game a while. He used to brew up in Columbus, Ohio.
UnCapped: Which is quite a hot spot for beer right now.
Perez: Yeah, for sure. When he moved back here, he was the head brewer at Berkeley Springs. We scooped him up. He makes really good traditional beer. If you’ve had my beer, you know I make traditional with variants as well, so we work really well together.
UnCapped: I think everything I’ve had from you has been far from traditional.
UnCapped: It’s always a very, very big twist on something. Your hazys aren’t even traditional.
Perez: Exactly. Most people who know me know I talk about Belgian yeast way too much. Once I learned about Belgian yeast, I started taking every traditional beer and making it a bastard beer, making it with Belgian yeast. I found the notes that I prefer in beer and worked more on yeast cultivation.
UnCapped: What are the flavors from Belgian yeast that you enjoy? Typically I don’t like Belgian-style beers.
Perez: I think most people say that is because they associate it with clove-y or banana.
UnCapped: Yes. Banana, I don’t mind. I hate clove.
Perez: I actually prefer to ferment my beer a little lower in temperature, and that produces a little more esters, rather than phenols. You’re getting a little more fruit-forward yeast, rather than the clove that you would get at a higher temperature.
UnCapped: Somehow, I never learned that before right now.
Perez: That’s the cool, weird thing about yeast. Even the same strain can react differently depending on their environment. That’s what got my brain thinking.
