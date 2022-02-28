As missiles and tanks upend life in Ukraine, the reverberations of the Russian invasion are being felt nearly half a world away in Frederick County, spurring locals to action.
Residents and businesses are showing their support for Ukrainians whose homeland has been under siege for nearly a week. As of Monday evening, the civilian death toll towered over 350 as the invasion neared the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to The Associated Press.
In Brunswick, Hive Cake Shop owner Rebekah Ontiveros won’t make a dime on Friday, but the doors of her Petersville Road bakery will nonetheless be open starting at 8 a.m. Ontiveros is shutting down sales for the day to give away cupcakes decorated with blue and yellow hearts — inspired by Ukraine’s flag — with the hashtag #FreeUkraine emblazoned on top. She anticipates giving away upwards of 1,000 cupcakes.
Instead of taking payment for the sweets, Ontiveros is asking customers to consider making donations directly to the Ukrainian relief organization of their choice, pen letters to Congress or spread awareness online.
The way Ontiveros sees it, Americans value freedom, and Ukrainians are fighting for theirs.
“I think everyone can see themselves in the images coming out of Ukraine,” she said.
Though she does not have family or friends in Ukraine, Ontiveros got a glimpse of the country and some of its people when she traveled in 2018 to the Maramures region in Romania, which borders Ukraine.
She was on a trip with Pawsome Pups Dog Training, of Purcellville, Virginia, to provide rehabilitation training to local animal shelters along the Romania-Ukraine border. In that time, Ontiveros met many Ukrainian people and fell in love with the place.
Now that Ukraine is under attack, Ontiveros feels compelled to help however she can. A cupcake might not save the world, but she’s hoping many little acts of support will add up.
“Ideas can start small,” she said. “By no means do I think this will impact global change, but if we can make a difference by inspiring a handful of people [to make donations] … I would consider that a win.”
In Frederick, Alter Ego Haircolor and Design Studio owner Erika Elliott was touched by the stories of a client with relatives in Ukraine.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize what these families are going through,” Elliott said, crying at the thought. “It’s just been hard watching them go through this.”
Alter Ego, located at 425 S. Jefferson St., will take 100 percent of the proceeds from a full day of business and donate them to relief organizations recommended by their Ukrainian clients. Still in the planning stage, Elliott said the salon will announce the date of the fundraiser on it’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Elliott will dip into her savings to make sure her staff is paid the day of the fundraiser.
“Our salon has always believed in beauty in kindness,” she said.
The salon also has plans to establish ongoing fundraisers. Elliott said they will sell hair extensions in the Ukrainian flag colors, offer a sunflower color service and sell sunflower hair accessories. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.
Blue and yellow will also be seen in the lights of Frederick’s City Hall for the month of March. The building’s facade will be lit up in solidarity with Ukraine as they endure what the mayor described as an “unprovoked attack on democracy.”
“This premeditated war on the people of Ukraine is unjustifiable, and we stand with the global condemnation of this invasion,” Mayor Michael O’Connor wrote in a statement Monday.
The county’s Winchester Hall lights will also shift to blue and yellow starting Tuesday evening.
In Annapolis, Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) is targeting Russia’s economy. He drafted a resolution calling for Maryland to divest from Russian businesses and pension funds in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine — a measure that resembles actions Maryland took in response to Apartheid in South Africa, Hough said.
In the resolution, the senator also called on Marylanders to boycott Russian products to ensure that taxpayer dollars don’t support that nation.
“It’s very important that we stand up for Ukraine and sovereign nations being invaded by evil dictators,” Hough said in an interview Monday.
The measure will likely be bipartisan, too. Del. Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery), who is also majority leader for the state House of Delegates, plans to sponsor the resolution in the legislature’s lower chamber, according to Hough.
Maryland alone can’t hurt Russian President Vladimir Putin. But other states and democracies all over the world taking similar action can exact a toll on the invading nation, Hough said. Virginia and other states have already begun severing ties from Russia, and Hough said that he hopes others — like Maryland — will do the same.
The senator said he plans to move the resolution forward once he’s presented an official draft, likely later this week.
Reporter Jack Hogan contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.