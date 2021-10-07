United Way of Frederick County on Thursday announced three additions to its leadership team and four new members of its board of directors.
“We are thrilled to have our newest Leadership Team in place,” Ken Oldham, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our new team members bring the right skill-set, personalities, and talents that will help us continue to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.”
Latosha Adams, Veronica Henry and Erin Lawson joined United Way as its marketing manager, community impact and grants manager and resource development manager, respectively.
Shawn Dennison, Elizabeth DeRose, Adam Kreisher and Eric Louérs-Phillips joined the organization’s board of directors.
Dennison currently works as public affairs officer in the coronavirus division at the Frederick County Health Department, where he focuses on vaccine education and outreach. He has worked closely with United Way and its nonprofit partners on promoting COVID-19 initiatives, according to the release, especially for low-income households.
DeRose is the manager of Frederick Community College’s Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Institute. Before joining the Board, Elizabeth volunteered with United Way as a volunteer income tax preparer.
Kreisher is vice president and business banking relationship manager with M&T Bank.
He has chaired the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce GenConnect program to build community among young professionals.
Louérs-Phillips became Frederick County Public School’s acting executive director of public affairs in late August. He’s been a teacher, an assistant principal, an elementary social studies curriculum specialist and an adjunct professor at Hood College, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.