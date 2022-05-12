The United Way of Frederick County is expanding its ride share pilot program to offer free and discounted Lyft rides to local libraries, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
To participate in the program, riders must be veterans, active duty military service members or part of an “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” — or “ALICE” — household.
ALICE families are those who are unable to afford the basic cost of living in Frederick County. Locally, 37% of households are considered ALICE households, according to United Way’s Thursday on Thursday.
Lack of reliable, safe and convenient transportation is a major barrier for people in those households trying to fill essential needs, the release read.
“No transportation program is complete if it is not removing barriers to access our local libraries," Ken Oldham, the CEO of the local United Way, said in the release. “Every day, libraries take a wealth of knowledge and resources to families who would not have access otherwise.”
The United Way of Frederick County is still in the pilot phase of its ride share project, meaning it is testing the long-term viability of the program, according to its website.
Depending on the situation, rides are free or cost between $15 and $22. Riders must be 18 years or older and must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Besides providing transportation to libraries, the program can be used for food access, employment, education, economic stability, health and legal needs, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Almost exactly a year ago, the United Way of Frederick County expanded the ride share program to offer free and discounted rides for vaccination appointments and COVID-19 testing and to purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits.
The program is possible because of the local United Way’s partnership with 211, the Mental Health Association, the Ausherman Family Foundation and donations, according to the United Way of Frederick County’s website.
To set up a ride, call 211 or call 866-411-6803 to reach the Frederick call center directly.
