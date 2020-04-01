The United Way's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund campaign got another jolt after a the Ausherman Family Foundation committed to a $25,000 challenge grant.
The fund is set to help those affected by the economic challenges brought on by COVID-19. The organization, along with local philanthropists, released the first funds from the campaign last week.
The newest challenge grant is issued as a $2 to $1 match until all matching funds are exhausted. This means that a $150 contribution will unlock an additional $300 for a total of $450 to support the Frederick County nonprofit community and their clients.
United Way of Frederick County and Frederick visual artist Ellen Byrne also have partnered to offer a gift to say thanks to donors All donors with total campaign contributions of $150 or more will receive a copy of Ms. Byrne’s newest creation We Are Frederick. The piece is dedicated to those who have sacrificed of themselves to care for those in need. Contributors of any amount will be entered into a drawing to receive the autographed original on canvas.
Gifts to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Campaign can be made at www.uwfrederick.org/covidrelief, by mailing checks to PO Box 307, Frederick, MD 21705 or texting COVIDFREDERICK to 71777.
