United Way of Frederick County is set to launch its third end-of-the-year fundraising campaign on Wednesday to support programs to help low-income families in the area reach financial stability.
The campaign, billed as “Moving Forward United,” will stretch through June 2023, but the nonprofit is preparing to make a “really targeted effort” through the end of this year, Erin Lawson, manager of resource development for the local organization, said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The Moving Forward United campaign follows the nonprofit’s United in Recovery campaign, which it launched at the end of 2020 and 2021 to help support low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the campaign raised about $20,000 less than it did in 2020 — about $80,000 compared to a little under $100,000, Lawson said. Although inflation has hit low-income families the hardest, it has tightened everyone’s pocketbooks, including donors’, she said.
This year, despite persistent inflation, the nonprofit hopes to bring in about $100,000 again, she said.
“The recent economic and health struggles have disproportionately affected those struggling to afford a basic cost of living,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the local nonprofit, said in a press release on Tuesday. “We now have solutions in place to support our struggling families during this difficult time of rising prices and inflation.”
The money raised during Moving Forward United will benefit local “ALICE” — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — families, a population that makes up more than a third of households in the county.
Families in this population have incomes above the federal poverty level — $23,030 for a family of three in 2022 — but struggle to cover the costs of basic needs, such as housing, transportation, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
The local nonprofit’s “Pathways to Financial Stability” programs includes free personalized budget coaching, credit counseling, income tax assistance and matched savings accounts that help people purchase vehicles and their first home.
Money raised during the campaign will also help fund the nonprofit’s Ride United program, which provides ALICE families with free or discounted rides to work, school and doctor’s appointments.
Promotional materials for the campaign feature artwork from local illustrator Ellen Byrne, who also provided artwork for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.
Lawson praised the illustration, which depicts a line of people of different races, ethnicities and abilities marching toward a smiling sun.
It captures the spirit of the campaign, she said: Frederick County moving forward, united, toward a brighter tomorrow and future.
“Together as a community, we can help everyone move forward,” she said.
