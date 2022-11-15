moving forward united
Promotional artwork for the United Way of Frederick County's fundraising campaign, Moving Forward United. The illustration is by local artist Ellen Byrne.

United Way of Frederick County is set to launch its third end-of-the-year fundraising campaign on Wednesday to support programs to help low-income families in the area reach financial stability.

The campaign, billed as “Moving Forward United,” will stretch through June 2023, but the nonprofit is preparing to make a “really targeted effort” through the end of this year, Erin Lawson, manager of resource development for the local organization, said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

