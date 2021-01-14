United Way of Frederick County’s 2021 Unity Campaign will have more than 30 local partners, organization officials announced this week. The campaign begins March 10.
The annual drive will “focus on funding programs directly supporting the health, education, and financial stability of ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) households that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19,” according to the announcement.
United Way’s ALICE report identifies Frederick County as one of the most expensive jurisdiction in Maryland for those struggling to offset the cost of basic necessities. 37 percent of Frederick households were struggling to afford basic human necessities before the pandemic. More details about ALICE can be found at unitedwayfrederick.org/alice.
“We are excited to bring this opportunity to Frederick County to support nonprofits who are providing critical resources to families in need throughout our community,” Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said in a prepared statement. “The nonprofit community needs our support in this difficult time.”
Joe Gatewood, the managing partner at Troyce Gatewood & Partners, is chairman of this year’s campaign, which will run through March 21.
To see the full list of nonprofit partners and to make a contribution, visit Unityfrederick.com or facebook.com/UnityCampaignFrederick/.
For questions about the campaign or the participating nonprofits, contact Shana Knight at sknight@uwfrederick.org (240-578-4008) or Malcolm Furgol at mfurgol@uwfrederick.org (240-578-4007), respectively.
