During Mountain Maryland for ALICE, an event hosted by the United Way of Frederick County on Thursday, United Ways in Maryland came together to discuss issues that financially struggling households face and how community organizations can help with those struggles.
The event, which featured keynote presentations on the 2023 ALICE Report and two panels, focused on ALICE Report statistics in Garrett, Frederick, Allegany and Washington counties.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Individuals who are ALICE earn above the federal poverty level, but struggle to afford basic expenses such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology.
Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, said that data and facts will best help communities understand how to help ALICE individuals.
"Facts and data ... not conjecture, bias and speculation, will lead us ... so that every person can achieve their potential," he said. "No matter the particular issue, data will lead the way."
The event, held at Hood College, started with a presentation from Stephanie Hoopes, the national director of United for ALICE, about the report's findings and implications.
Specifically in the Mountain Maryland area, 39% of all households are below the ALICE threshold, Hoopes said. Garrett County has 38% of households under the threshold, Allegany County has 48%, Washington County has 39% and Frederick County has 36%.
Within Frederick County, the percentage of ALICE households varies across ZIP code areas. The ZIP code areas with the highest percentages are 21778 with 67% and 21780 with 60%. ZIP code areas with some of the lowest percentages include 21770 with 12% and 21777 with 14%.
The 2023 ALICE Report also found that the cost of basic essentials, illustrated by the ALICE Essentials Index, had increased faster from 2007 to 2023 than the Consumer Price Index.
Hoopes said ALICE individuals and households have been hit harder by inflation, indicated by responses to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. This survey measures how the COVID-19 pandemic and other related issues impact U.S. households.
The report illustrated how pandemic assistance programs, like emergency rental assistance and stimulus payments, helped ALICE households get closer to affording the ALICE Household Survival Budget. This budget calculates the cost of housing essentials for each county in Maryland.
However, even with the assistance programs, ALICE households still wouldn't be able to afford the entire budget. With the programs beginning to trickle off as the pandemic wanes, ALICE households can afford even less.
"We just don't want folks to get complacent," Hoopes said. "With the pandemic assistance going away, with the eviction moratorium ending, with child tax credits reverting back to the old rates, there's a lot of reason for concern."
The second keynote presentation was led by Franklyn Baker, the president and CEO of the United Way of Central Maryland. He highlighted multiple initiatives United Ways in Maryland are implementing to address ALICE individuals' needs.
The United Way of Frederick County currently runs a rideshare program called the Ride United Network. The program offers free or discounted rides to ALICE individuals not served by transit to help them overcome transportation barriers.
The organization also recently distributed 3,000 Chromebook computers in partnership with the Frederick County government and the state.
During the first panel, ALICE in the Economy, the panelists discussed how their organizations have worked to serve employees, students and clients who are ALICE. They also explained how each of their respective industries play a role in meeting different ALICE needs.
When asked how they envision being able to fulfill the needs of ALICE individuals, all three stressed the importance of organizations collaborating and bringing their best assets together.
"It's all of us in it together. We own it together, and we have to problem-solve out of our silos together," said Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, one of the panelists.
The second panel, ALICE Lives Here, focused on how to help ALICE individuals in the community. Panelists spoke about barriers ALICE individuals may experience to accessing services, like living far from resources without adequate transportation or having to work during the hours that services are available.
One of the panelists, Kelli Tencer, had previously been ALICE herself. She is United Way of Washington County's director of community impact and investments.
One of the pieces of advice she'd give to her younger self is to prioritize emergency savings and focus on needs rather than wants. She also advised policymakers, nonprofit leaders and other attendees to "meet people where they're at."
"When we do that, we need to be genuine. We need to listen and not talk over," she said. "Genuinely listen to what folks are saying because they will tell you what their struggles are and how they can best be served."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.