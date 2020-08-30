Despite operating through a pandemic, Ray Wickline said this is one of the best years for the Urbana Library Farmers Market.
“We’ve been at this market since its inception,” said Wickline, owner of Blue Faerie Farm in Middletown, whose wife, Jan, is the market manager. “I think this is our 13th year … We were one of the five founding farms and we’re the last one standing out of that group.”
While some changes have occurred, Wickline said by and large customers have been willing to wear masks and are good about social distancing and that business has been strong.
Urbana Library Farmers Market is open every Sunday and offers a variety of items ranging from wine and produce to baked goods and flowers.
The season runs from about May through Oct. 11.
Jennifer Gunn, owner of Calico Cookies, is a vendor at the market for the first time this year and tries to come every weekend. She said it’s nice to meet and be able to talk to different people.
“And of course … it’s to get your product out there, to get people familiar with who you are,” she said.
Gunn said business has been pretty steady.
“The first week a lot of people really just wanted to come out of their homes I think and having the area within walking distance is nice,” she said. “It really does depend on the weather.”
Gunn said it’s important to provide the community with access to farmers markets.
“It’s always good to support the local small businesses,” she said. “I think that the farmers markets do provide the opportunity to get out safely, especially being outdoors.”
Rob Van Rens, owner of Thatpotteryguy Studios, who does business as Earth to Table at the market, has been a vendor at the Urbana Library Farmers Market for about 10 years.
“On site, my sales are up about 80 percent,” he said, adding that when he arrives at the market he also posts what he and other vendors have for sale on his business Facebook page. “I’ve seen about double the amount of online sales based on what I’m advertising per week.”
Van Rens also said that it’s important to provide the community with access to farmers markets, in general, but especially during COVID-19.
“Not only does it give the community access to the produce and the products that are offered at the market but it’s the major outlet for a lot of the farmers and the small producers that are here,” he said.
Van Rens said he enjoys the vendors he’s around and the customers.
“I enjoy seeing them week after week, showing off new products,” he said. “It’s always fun when I bring out new stuff to see what people come and pick up are interested in and have that interaction to see what new things they want to see.”
And he doesn’t just sell products, he also visits other vendors.
“If our money goes to help keep the farmer down the road, you know, help keep them in business, I figure that’s money well spent,” he said.
Wickline said they also attend a market in Middletown where he said the business has been a little off this year.
“But, you know, it goes market to market,” he said.
As for whether it’s important to offer access to farmers markets, in general but especially during COVID-19, Wickline said absolutely.
“Especially at first, you saw a lot of threat to everybody’s food security,” he said. “We feel that it’s very important to make produce available. The way the commercial food chain works, the commercial packing and processing houses, the big guys, had a lot of problem because of their working conditions and large amounts of sickness in their workforce.”
Wickline said smaller processing plants, like the one they use in Pennsylvania, have safe, humane conditions and don’t have the same health issues.
“The idea of having safe food even through a crisis is important,” he said. “And the way to do it is through small not big.”
Overall, Wickline said they’re appreciative that their customers have stuck with them.
“It’s been a crazy year,” he said. “We’re really proud to see that our vendors have stepped up for it and we’re really grateful that our customers have stepped up as well.”
