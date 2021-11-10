Vacant properties in the city of Frederick must be registered with the city by Dec. 1 under a law passed by the Board of Aldermen last year.
The requirement applies to all non-residential and mixed-use buildings that have been vacant for at least a year.
After Dec. 1, buildings that reach one year vacant must register with the city or face fines of $1,000 a day until they are registered.
Buildings in some zoning areas that have ground floors designed for non-residential use are considered vacant if more than 50 percent of the square footage that's able to be occupied and immediately adjacent to a public right of way is vacant, according to a city release.
