A new cannabis dispensary will be coming to Frederick this month.
MaryMed, a subdivision of the larger cannabis company Vireo Health International, plans to open its first Maryland dispensary at 1080 W. Patrick St. on March 12, according to the company’s website. The location will be one of the company’s branded Green Goods locations, which are designed to feel inviting and offer personalized service and wellness programs.
Cannabis is currently only legal for medical purposes in Maryland, but a bill in the Maryland General Assembly this session could change that.
House Bill 32 and Senate Bill 708 would legalize adult possession of 4 ounces of cannabis as well as cultivation for individual use. It would effectively allow dispensaries to sell to adults, with regulations in place.
“We are very pleased to complete our vertical integration in Maryland, where the state’s medical cannabis program is continuing to experience increasing demand and there is potential for the passage of adult use legislation this session,” Vireo Chairman and CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley said in a prepared statement. “The recent investments we’ve made to expand cultivation and processing capabilities and the opening of our first retail location will help us meet growing demand for cannabis products in the state for the foreseeable future.”
The company also recently relocated its cultivation operations from Hurlock to Massey. The new facility is four times as large as the first at 110,000 square feet and is expected to increase the company’s cannabis production in Maryland 12-fold.
