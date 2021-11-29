Visit Frederick tapped Phil Bowers, co-owner of three downtown Frederick restaurants, as its new president earlier this month.
Bowers is a co-owner of Fountain Rock Management, which runs restaurants Brewer’s Alley, Isabella’s and Pistarro’s. He’s served on the board of Visit Frederick for six years.
He takes over from Scott Wisnom of Whiskey Creek Golf Club, who held the lead role for nearly four years. Though board presidents typically serve two years, Wisnom’s term was lengthened because of the pandemic, the organization stated in a news release.
“We thank Scott for his service as board president during a time of uncertainty, guiding us through a global pandemic and the search for a new executive director,” Bowers said in the release. “The organization is in great shape, and I’m excited to work with my fellow board members, Executive Director Dave Ziedelis and the Visit Frederick team in this new role.”
The board also made changes to its executive committee. Kendall Tiffany, of Frederick County Transit, and Robert Judge, of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Seton, became first and second vice presidents. They were joined by newcomer Kristin Hanna, of Flying Dog Brewery, as secretary. Michael Henningsen, of Plamondon Hospitality, will continue his service as treasurer.
The board also added Elizabeth DeRose, of Frederick Community College’s Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute; and Monique Pasquale, of 10 Clarke Place Bed and Breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.