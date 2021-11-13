Visit Frederick Award

From left, Visit Frederick Communications Manager Jake Wynn, Assistant Director Becky Bickerton, Sales and Marketing Coordinator Tessa Joseph and Executive Director Dave Ziedelis. Visit Frederick recently won two awards for a marketing partnership promoting the C&O Canal.

 Courtesy photo

Visit Frederick, Frederick County’s tourism office, won two awards this week for a marketing partnership promoting the C&O Canal.

Visit Frederick received the Leveraging Partnerships Award from the Maryland Office of Tourism and the Best Cooperative Product Award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition at the 2021 Tourism and Travel Summit held Nov. 8-10.

The awards recognized Visit Frederick’s work with marketing organizations representing Allegany, Montgomery, and Washington counties for the C&O Canal Experiences marketing program.

The program created a common marketing, branding and communications plan for partners and assets across the region covered by the C&O Canal.

The program led to new tourism experiences such as the C&O Canal Libations Trail and an increase in visitors that made the C&O Canal National Historical Park the eighth-most visited national park in the country, according to a news release from Visit Frederick.

The park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Visit Frederick Executive Director Dave Ziedelis hailed the award as a chance for the organization to work with its partners in the state to highlight a remarkable tourist attraction.

They were thrilled for the chance to gain more national exposure for the Canal and the communities along it, Ziedelis said.

The C&O Canal National Historical Park runs more than 184 miles along the Potomac River from Cumberland to Washington, D.C., including Brunswick and Point of Rocks in Frederick County.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!