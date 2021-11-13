Visit Frederick, Frederick County’s tourism office, won two awards this week for a marketing partnership promoting the C&O Canal.
Visit Frederick received the Leveraging Partnerships Award from the Maryland Office of Tourism and the Best Cooperative Product Award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition at the 2021 Tourism and Travel Summit held Nov. 8-10.
The awards recognized Visit Frederick’s work with marketing organizations representing Allegany, Montgomery, and Washington counties for the C&O Canal Experiences marketing program.
The program created a common marketing, branding and communications plan for partners and assets across the region covered by the C&O Canal.
The program led to new tourism experiences such as the C&O Canal Libations Trail and an increase in visitors that made the C&O Canal National Historical Park the eighth-most visited national park in the country, according to a news release from Visit Frederick.
The park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.
Visit Frederick Executive Director Dave Ziedelis hailed the award as a chance for the organization to work with its partners in the state to highlight a remarkable tourist attraction.
They were thrilled for the chance to gain more national exposure for the Canal and the communities along it, Ziedelis said.
The C&O Canal National Historical Park runs more than 184 miles along the Potomac River from Cumberland to Washington, D.C., including Brunswick and Point of Rocks in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.