Robot Server
A robot waiter delivers glasses of water to Cory Perdue, left, and Julia Perdue at Sapporo II Japanese Restaurant in Frederick on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

While the thought of a robot delivering food and drink at a restaurant may harken images straight out of a Star Wars cantina, the droid helping wait tables at one Frederick eatery is less R2-D2 than a souped-up iPad on wheels.

Sapporo II Japanese Restaurant at 5 W. Church St. in downtown Frederick welcomed a new employee a couple of weeks ago — a robot waiter.

A new robot waiter at Sapporo II Japanese Restaurant sings "Happy Birthday" while delivering a dessert, and performs a dance.

JustACitizen

I'd rather pay & tip a human server ... and birthday singer. I'll be going elsewhere for my beloved sushi.

Aslan19

Welcome to the early results of demands for $15+/he for basic, entry level jobs.

