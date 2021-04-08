Glade Haven Farms in Walkersville was recently celebrated as a 50-year member of Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative.
Owned by Josh Roderick and his father Dave, the farm began in 1965, according to a news release from the co-op. Glade Haven has 300 milk cows and farms 1,200 acres.
“We have been shipping with Maryland & Virginia for 50 years now, and it’s nice to be shipping to a co-op that has kept us in business and been strong over the years,” Josh Roderick said in a prepared statement.
The Maryland & Virginia Milk Cooperative was founded in 1920, and participating farmers produce three billion pounds of milk per year. The group is a community of dairy farm families "passionate about cultivating dairy goodness and bottling fresh Maola brand milk and dairy products," according to representatives.
Dave and Josh Roderick aren't alone on the farm. According to the news release, Josh's sister Jichaela, brother-in-law Nick Cutshall, herdsman Devin Green and other employees help run the farm.
“The cows are our livelihood, and we take extra good care of them because if they aren’t well-cared for, they aren’t going to be producing the best quality milk," Jichaela Cutshall said in a prepared statement. "And that’s what we want – to have the best quality milk out there.”
