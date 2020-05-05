Frederick residents and business owners will have a chance Wednesday to participate in a study to look at whether there’s discrimination in the city’s contracting practices.
The webinar, marking the beginning of the study approved by the aldermen in February, will be held Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The session will give people the chance to ask questions, learn about the study and learn how they can participate.
Prior registration is recommended but not required in order to participate.
While the community is welcome to participate in the discussion, it is most relevant to businesses, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said in an email.
The $238,000 study by the Atlanta-based law and public policy consulting firm Griffin & Strong will try to determine if there is any statistically significant disparity between the percentage of available, qualified minority-owned businesses that do business in the market and the percentage of money spent by city government with those firms.
It will also examine current and proposed enterprise programs, policies and procedures for minority or women-owned businesses.
After reviewing the city’s current policy, the study will explore what the city spends its money on, who it spends it with, and what area in which it spends its money.
An availability analysis will look at what minority- and women-owned businesses are available to do the work that is required. Then a disparity analysis will be done, before a private-sector analysis will be examined. Finally, the plan will also include a community engagement element before the recommendations are completed.
A website will be available to keep the public informed on what is found during the process.
The study will take about a year to complete.
When the aldermen approved the study in February, Director of Budget and Purchasing Katie Barkdoll noted that while the city has expressed a strong desire to improve its current policies on minority- and female-owned businesses, those policies are vague.
(1) comment
This study should be canceled in order to save $238,000. The study is worthwhile, but this is not the time for the City to make large expenditures especially on studies, strategic plans, and assessments. This is a time to make internal plans (without consultants) to downsize administrative staff (not DPW or Police), impose a hiring freeze, reduce the salaries of the mayor and aldermen (probably by 50%), freeze raises for anyone earning over $75,000, and STOP hiring consultants and doing studies. Residents of Frederick are at risk of losing their jobs and homes. Please stop the unnecessary spending and do not increase taxes. People are hurting.
