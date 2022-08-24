Weinberg Offices
The Weinberg Center for the Arts will lease the building next door at 18 W. Patrick St. for use as additional office space.

The staff of Frederick’s Weinberg Center for the Arts will open a new act over the next few months as the theater’s offices will move to a space next door to the West Patrick Street venue.

The theater’s staff will transition into new offices at 18 W. Patrick St. over the next few months, Executive Theater Manager John Healey said Wednesday.

