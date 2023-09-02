Stockholm Syndrome Explainer

In this photo released by police, three of the four hostages and bank robber Clark Olofsson, standing right, are seen in a bank in Stockholm, Sweden on Aug. 27, 1973, shortly before the gunmen were overwhelmed by police. This week marks 50 years since a failed bank robbery that gave rise to the Stockholm syndrome, a term used in psychology to describe the bond that victims of kidnappings or hostage situations sometimes develop with their captors.

 AP Photo, File

STOCKHOLM — It’s a common term these days, deployed to describe the bond that victims of kidnappings or hostage situations sometimes develop with their captors: “Stockholm syndrome.” And it got its name 50 years ago this week, during a failed bank robbery in Sweden’s capital.

The Stockholm syndrome — initially dubbed “Norrmalmstorg syndrome,” after the square where the bank heist took place — has since been used in connection with hostage-takings around the world, including the kidnapping of newspaper heiress Patty Hearst in the 1970s.

