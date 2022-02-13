Shawnee Forcino could tell stories all day about the irrational behavior she and her coworkers at Zoe’s Chocolate Co. have encountered when customers refuse to wear a mask.
Forcino, a sales manager at the company’s North Market Street location, has been cussed out and called every name in the book, she said. She even watched someone who wouldn’t wear a mask slam the door to the business on their way out with such force that it knocked chocolate bars off their shelves.
It’s been exhausting, she said.
“We’re just so tired of arguing with people,” Forcino said. “I will say more people wear the mask than don’t, but, I mean we just can’t keep fighting with them.”
While it’s clear that business owners cannot force their customers to wear a mask, many in downtown Frederick said Sunday that — even with the countywide mask mandate being lifted Saturday — they will continue encouraging or requiring masks in order to protect themselves, their employees and their customers.
A countywide mask mandate the Frederick County Board of Health implemented on News Year’s Eve to quell the spread of the hyper-contagious omicron variant didn’t bring an end to the run-ins that Forcino and her coworkers have had. Without a way for the county to enforce the rule, it’s been up to businesses to ensure that their customers wear a mask.
The mandate was lifted Saturday after the local COVID-19 case rate dropped below 20 per 100,000 residents — a threshold that members of the health board agreed upon before enacting the mandate.
“Cases are down, so it’s fine, now, to have no mask. But it’s been a long road, it really has,” Forcino said.
A number of businesses required masks before the most recent mandate took effect, and many plan to maintain the requirement for at least the coming weeks, as evidenced by the signs posted on doors and windows of businesses downtown.
While shops like Zoe’s Chocolate Co. rely on walk-in customers and may be subjected to harsh reactions to a mask rule, those that can turn to appointment-only service have been able to control who’s allowed in.
Before going into Time Bomb Tattoos and Curiosities on South Market Street, customers must have an appointment and a mask, wait for an employee to unlock the door for them and then sanitize their hands upon entering.
“I think we’re feeling a little bit disappointed by the mask mandate being lifted again, because we gotta protect ourselves, gotta protect each other,” said General Manager Pari Hamrick.
The end of the countywide mandate won’t change Time Bomb’s rules, and customers will be required to wear a mask for the foreseeable future, Hamrick said. For those who may have forgotten a mask or neglected to bring one, Time Bomb has some in stock. But those who refuse to put one on won’t be let in.
“And I get it, I think we’re all ready for no more masks, and I think we’re all ready for a little bit more normalcy,” Hamrick said. “But unfortunately, that’s just not where we’re at yet.”
Since peaking in early January at nearly 250 cases per 100,000 people, the county’s case rate, like the statewide rate, has plummeted. On Sunday, the rate was roughly 19 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest it’s been since mid-November.
But Keith Campbell-Rosen, who owns The Spice and Tea Exchange of Frederick on East Patrick Street, also felt the mask mandate was lifted too soon.
“The only way to get [COVID transmission] to stop is to be vigilant even when it’s not absolutely everywhere,” he said.
Though the number of customers who enter his store without a mask is generally low, Campbell-Rosen said he’s seen an increase in the days since the countywide mandate ended. He doesn’t enforce the rule, but if someone enters without a mask, he keeps his distance.
When someone without a mask checks out, Campbell-Rosen asks them to place their items on the front counter and then take a few steps back while he rings them up. He’s found that it’s not worth it to confront his customers.
“I’ve decided I can’t control other people’s behavior,” he said. “I can only try to stay safe, and have my employees stay safe.”
A few doors down at Sumittra Thai Cuisine, manager Maetika Thanatt said she didn’t allow unmasked people into the restaurant while the mandate was in effect.
She and her coworkers still want their customers to wear one, and there’s a sign at the entrance encouraging people to do so. The restaurant also has masks on hand for those who forgot or who are willing to put one on to come in.
But Thanatt, like other owners and managers downtown, is tired of fighting with people over the rule.
“We still put up the sign and want them to follow and want people to see we still want them to wear [a mask],” Thanatt said.
While the spread of COVID locally and statewide has taken a sharp decline, the risk of future variants emerging lends some unpredictability to the trajectory of the pandemic. If cases were to spike and the county’s health board reinstated the mask mandate, Thanatt said she would resume only allowing in customers who abide by the rule.
For business owners who’ve stopped enforcing the requirement on their own, like Forcino at Zoe’s Chocolate Co., another mandate could bring more antics.
“It would be the same song and dance as it has been for the past two years,” Forcino said. “Half the people argue about it, half the people just have the mask.”
It is getting tiring arguing with the unEducated and the deplorable’s, the RRR(RadicalRightRepublibans)/BTT(BullyTagTeam) but they are bent on taking America down, which they are likely to do this year and in 2024. Hopefully those folks will realize they have been duped. Hopefully.
Was out and about today in town and in big box stores. Interestingly, most were masked in Target. People are decent here, they want to try and do the right thing. Turning this into a cultural war was insane. But those are the times we live in. As a formerly reliably Republican voter, the last two years has show me something ugly and very not civically oriented in my former ideological home.
