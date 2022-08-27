It doesn't take much to get Marylanders to come out for a crab feast, especially for a good cause.

The briny scent of dismembered crabs and the salty smell of crab seasoning wafted through the air of the Walkersville Fire Hall grounds on Saturday for the Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County's Blue Crabs & Blue Pints fundraiser.

Clockwise from left, Abigail Corbett, Roxanne Angell, Troy Angell, and Robert Byers eat Maryland blue crabs during the Blue Crabs & Blue Pints event outside Walkersville Fire Hall on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County Maryland held the crab feed as a fundraiser.
Kenny Merle Miller Jr., left, and Kenny Merle Miller, both with Crabby Scott’s Seafood of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, spray vinegar and season Maryland blue crabs during the Blue Crabs & Blue Pints event outside of the Walkersville Fire Hall on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Md., held the crab feed to help raise funds for the organization.
From left, Kelly Brown, Jennifer Barber, and P.J. Kraus eat Maryland blue crabs during the Blue Crabs & Blue Pints event outside Walkersville Fire Hall on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County Maryland held the crab feed as a fundraiser.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

