It’s been nearly a week since Frederick County’s Board of Health voted to reinstitute a mask mandate, and signs of its return are all over downtown Frederick — literally.
In the windows and doorways of shops and restaurants, small pieces of printer paper tell customers that masks are now required to enter.
When the county had a mask mandate in 2020 and earlier in 2021 — implemented following an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — it relied on existing county staffers and hired contract personnel to enforce it. This time around, however, the health board has left the requirement up to individual residents and local business owners to carry it out.
Though Frederick County business owners say they have yet to face serious pushback from customers when asking them to mask up, they have mixed feelings about being on the front lines of enforcement.
At Trout’s Seafood and Deli Market in Woodsboro, there’s about a 50-50 split in customers who mask and don’t mask when shopping, said John Trout Jr., whose family owns the market.
Though he said he’d like to see people wearing face coverings to help protect their community — which includes a large senior population — he doesn’t require them to. That’s not his job, he said. He’s not a government agency or law enforcement, he’s a business owner.
“If they want to pass a mandate, I expect them to enforce it, not me,” he said. He added that he started requiring employees to mask up while at work on Dec. 1.
Concerns about a mask mandate being unenforceable were largely why the local health board had been hesitant to pass one before its most recent meeting. Hogan also cited these concerns when explaining at his Tuesday press briefing why he opted not to issue a statewide mandate.
But with coronavirus infections and hospitalizations exploding in the community — positivity levels rested at 31.8 percent on Wednesday — County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and other board members said they felt driven to take action.
They voted down party lines to pass the requirement, with Republican members voicing concern that the directive included no language describing how it would be enforced.
Republican Councilmen Steve McKay and Phil Dacey, however, conceded they would be unlikely to support a mandate even if it did include this language.
Vickie Grinder, Thurmont’s economic development manager, said the mandate may give local businesses a little more leverage when dealing with customers who don’t want to wear a mask. But the regulation’s lack of an enforcement mechanism made her doubtful.
“I think we’re at a point now where a lot of people have their hands up in the air,” she said, later adding, “It’s a frustrating situation for businesses and I feel for them.”
Regardless of the mandate’s enforceability, business leaders like Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, urged residents to cooperate with it.
“Don’t fight with the business; just wear the mask,” Weldon said. “If this helps stop the spread, great. People need to be a little more gracious, a little more understanding, and we’ll all get through this.”
Weldon said he believes most businesses within the county have the best interests of their customers and employees in mind and will make decisions with that safety in mind. But while he urged compliance with the mandate, he also said none of the chamber’s member organizations had specifically requested the chamber lobby for the return of a mask mandate in the county.
Norman, meanwhile, said the partnership has formed no official opinion regarding the necessity of the mask mandate’s return, but she did say “some” within the merchant community appreciate the mandate, as it removes the need for business owners to design rules regarding masks for their own businesses.
Sam Lock, owner of The Record Exchange on North Market Street in downtown Frederick, started requiring masks in his store on New Year’s Eve — shortly before the mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. that day. Though he’s had a few customers leave when he asked them to mask up, most people have been understanding, he said.
It’s been nice having an official regulation to point to when he asks people to wear a face covering, he said.
“It’s like blaming your parents,” he joked. He just wishes the health board had taken action six weeks earlier, he said.
Mount Airy resident Rose Young, who was shopping at Lock’s store Wednesday afternoon with her daughter, said she’s glad the county issued a mask mandate. Though Mount Airy is exempt from the regulation — the town located both in Frederick and Carroll counties — she noticed an uptick in residents masking up after the mandate went into effect last week.
Sherry Myers, who owns Thurmont Kountry Kitchen with her husband, said the county’s new mandate hasn’t dramatically changed the day-to-day operations of their restaurant. They’ll give out face coverings to customers who don’t have one when they come in and give a “friendly reminder” to people to mask up when they leave their table to go to the bathroom.
Sure, some people grumble a bit when they’re asked to wear a mask and others may make a smart comment or two, but in the food business, you’re always going to have “that handful that’s gonna give us problems,” Myers said. The restaurant hasn’t lost any business that she knows of since it started enforcing the county’s mandate.
{p dir=”ltr”}When the county had its initial mask mandate, Myers remembers having health department staffers stop by to check in on the restaurant. The county’s enforcement of the most recent mandate has felt more laid back, she said. But with the way COVID-19 numbers have been trending in the community, she said it might be nicer to have a stricter masking rule in place to protect the health of their employees. She and her husband started requiring them to mask up two days before the mandate went into effect.
At Saga Games, a hobby game shop on Frederick’s Old Farm Drive, owner Millicent Hall said most of her customers have elected to wear masks of their own accord, even before the mandate was put back into place.
Saga Games is one of Frederick’s newest businesses, having only opened in the past few months. Hall said this has meant the pandemic has marked virtually every decision the business has made, including encouraging masks to be worn in-store long before the return of the mandate.
Hall said while this decision earned some criticism from online commenters, nearly everyone who has come into the store has respected the store’s recommendations regarding masking.
The store had a New Year’s Eve game night on the day the mandate went back into effect, and she said nearly all of those in attendance wore a mask without being asked, and those who had to be asked to wear one put it on without complaint.
“We were hoping by the spring we wouldn’t have to mask anymore,” Hall said, acknowledging that omicron may throw a wrench into that plan. “I would hate to know that somebody got sick at the store. It’s better to be safe than to risk it.”
I was in the waiting room at our vet’s yesterday, which was crowded to the point people were out in the lobby, and a man came in without a mask. When he started to enter the waiting room a lady there with her cat challenged him. She was polite about it and I think the guy was a little embarrassed but he went right out to his car and got a mask. Turns out, she is one of the nurses at FH Hospital who is dealing with the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers and not very happy about it.
