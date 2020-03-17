With ways of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus occupying everyone’s attention, two Frederick distilleries are using byproducts from their distilling process to create hand sanitizers to help limit the spread of germs.
McClintock Distilling Co. recently received a shipment of vegetable glycerin, a product used to make hand sanitizer, and will make a first batch of about 270 gallons of sanitizer for emergency responders, assisted living communities and retirement homes, said Braeden Bumpers, the company’s owner and distiller.
“We want to make sure the people who actually need it most get it,” Bumpers said.
While the company will stay in full production of its usual products and use part of the distillate byproduct to make the sanitizer, they wanted to do what they can to help.
They have the alcohol production aspect down, and they’re using Food and Drug Administration guidelines for making the sanitizer, Bumpers said.
“We’re built to produce large quantities of ethyl alcohol,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tenth Ward Distilling Co. has been producing small bottles of sanitizer made from their distillate to give away to their to neighbors and customers, said Monica Pearce, the distillery’s owner.
Some distilleries already use the distillate as a cleaning product, she said.
So far, they’ve made about 40 individual bottles, and just ordered about 200 bottles that they’ll fill.
Pearce said she’s not sure whether they’ll continue to make it after those batches are done.
Like McClintock, Tenth Ward will continue to make their spirits.
With Gov. Larry Hogan’s order limiting restaurants to drive-through, carryout and delivery options affecting the company’s East Patrick Street tasting room, Tenth Ward has moved to credit card-only curbside pickup to get their products to customers.
Because of government regulations, they’re not allowed to sell the sanitizer or use it as a promotional item. And Pearce was quick to add that they’re not making any medical claims about the product’s use, and it shouldn’t replace precautions such as people washing their hands.
“It’s kind of become a fun little side thing that we do to support the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.