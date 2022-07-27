More than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space is expected to be built at an industrial center just outside Frederick.
Wonder Book President Chuck Roberts is developing about 7 acres adjacent to the Wonder Book and Video warehouse at 1550 Tilco Drive.
On Wednesday, Roberts broke ground with other officials who are working to bring the project to fruition.
“This was just a scrubby field,” Roberts said, gesturing to what is now churned-up dirt.
Roberts bought about 14 acres on Tilco Drive in 2013. Part of the property became the Wonder Book and Video warehouse, while the other half has sat vacant. He said he has been moving toward developing the land since August 2020.
“It just seemed to be a good thing to put it to use,” Roberts said.
Two warehouses, roughly 52,000 square feet each, with high bay ceiling clearance are planned for the location.
Wonder Book, founded in 1980, sells new and used books. Its Frederick store is on West Patrick Street. The company has other retail locations in Gaithersburg and Hagerstown.
Roberts plans to lease out the new warehouses on Tilco Drive once they are complete, though he is not ruling out using the space for Wonder Book.
Greg Brown, president of Waynesboro Construction, said he hopes the first building will be open by June or July of 2023, and the second warehouse ready by July or August.
Supply-chain problems continue to be a struggle in the construction industry, which can affect timelines, according to Brown.
Including the parking lot and paving needed for trucks to navigate, Brown estimated that 70% of the property would be covered by the end of construction.
The warehouses will fill a need in the community, according to broker Chris Kline Jr. of Frederick Commercial Real Estate.
“There’s a shortage of light-industrial warehouses,” Kline said.
Kline anticipates great interest in the property. He said there is already a potential lessee for the first building, but he declined to elaborate.
“We have a feeling that we’ll have the second building preleased before completion,” he said.
The location’s proximity to the highway is appealing to fulfillment centers, Kline added.
“It should be developed,” Roberts said.
(4) comments
“This was just a scrubby field,” and now it's a big giant energy-sucking box.
That's not progress.
It may be a good idea to consider installing a hydrogen infrastructure in keeping up to current trends in warehousing. Lifts powered by hydrogen are dependable to lift higher, allowing more capacity/square foot. Several of the largest warehouse customers turn to Plug Power for this application in the early stages of construction.
With 70% coverage/ paving, what are the plans for water run off? Will the paving be permeable? Any plans for solar panels on the roofs to help recycle or off set the new energy use? How much new truck/traffic pressure is expected?
I think a scrubby field is better than a paved over impermeable surface of yet another box building we don’t need.
