More than 100,000 square feet of warehouse space is expected to be built at an industrial center just outside Frederick.

Wonder Book President Chuck Roberts is developing about 7 acres adjacent to the Wonder Book and Video warehouse at 1550 Tilco Drive.

Girl No.3

“This was just a scrubby field,” and now it's a big giant energy-sucking box.

That's not progress.

jamesnee

It may be a good idea to consider installing a hydrogen infrastructure in keeping up to current trends in warehousing. Lifts powered by hydrogen are dependable to lift higher, allowing more capacity/square foot. Several of the largest warehouse customers turn to Plug Power for this application in the early stages of construction.

Betsy smith

With 70% coverage/ paving, what are the plans for water run off? Will the paving be permeable? Any plans for solar panels on the roofs to help recycle or off set the new energy use? How much new truck/traffic pressure is expected?

Greg F
Greg F

I think a scrubby field is better than a paved over impermeable surface of yet another box building we don’t need.

