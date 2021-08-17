Woodsboro Bank donates to Frederick Health campaign

Woodsboro Bank renews its status on the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll with a $5,000 donation to the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign. From left: Frederick Health Development Council chair Karlys Kline, Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl, Woodsboro Bank Executive Vice President Rick Ohnmacht, and Frederick Health Vice President and Chief Development Officer Robin Rose.

 Courtesy photo

Woodsboro Bank has renewed its commitment of $5,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to renovate and expand the hospital’s emergency department, intensive care unit, and interventional cardiology services. By virtue of this pledge, Woodsboro Bank renews its membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.

“We proudly support Frederick Health because thanks to them we have first-class medical care in our community,” said Woodsboro Bank CEO Steve Heine.

“Frederick Health and Woodsboro Bank have much in common, as we both have a long history as independent, community-focused organizations with local leadership teams who are committed to bettering the lives of our friends and neighbors. We are proud to have Woodsboro Bank as members of the hospital’s donor family,” said Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.

The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established more than 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the health care needs of Frederick’s growing population.

