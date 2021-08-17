Woodsboro Bank has renewed its commitment of $5,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to renovate and expand the hospital’s emergency department, intensive care unit, and interventional cardiology services. By virtue of this pledge, Woodsboro Bank renews its membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
“We proudly support Frederick Health because thanks to them we have first-class medical care in our community,” said Woodsboro Bank CEO Steve Heine.
“Frederick Health and Woodsboro Bank have much in common, as we both have a long history as independent, community-focused organizations with local leadership teams who are committed to bettering the lives of our friends and neighbors. We are proud to have Woodsboro Bank as members of the hospital’s donor family,” said Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established more than 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the health care needs of Frederick’s growing population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.