Work is slated to get underway this fall on a bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. 15 in Thurmont.
The work on the bridge on northbound U.S. 15 over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek will include replacing the bridge deck, repairing and painting the steel beams that support the deck and strengthening the concrete bridge support piers, according to a news release from the State Highway Administration.
The bridge, built in 1957, is structurally sound but showing signs of deterioration, according to the release.
The project is expected to start on Nov. 1, although that date is unofficial and could change, said Elizabeth Harris, a community relations manager for SHA. It’s expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Repairing the bridge is anticipated to cost between $4 million and $5 million, with contractor bids scheduled to open on Thursday, she said in an email Tuesday.
While the undertaking is an SHA project, the town of Thurmont is happy that the work is being done, Mayor John Kinnaird said.
“It’s time to do some work on it,” he said.
The only possible problem he sees with the project will be the occasional single-lane closures on Md. 77 during the project.
Traffic on the bridge will be reduced from two lanes to one during the work.
Crews will close one lane while the contractor removes and replaces the concrete bridge deck on that side, then reopen that lane and switch work to the other side.
Each side of the bridge is expected to take six to eight months to finish, according to the SHA release.
The exit ramps for Md. 77 will stay open during the work, while the road will see occasional single-lane closures.
Bicycle traffic on northbound U.S. 15 will be diverted around the project, with a detour that includes Thurmont Boulevard, Frederick Road, Water Street and West Main Street.
