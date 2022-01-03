Frederick County Public Schools’ Academic Tournament is returning in person this year.
This year’s event will take place at Frederick High School. Matches are set to begin Friday and continue weekly through February.
The 2022 tournament will mark the 41st year of competition. Each of FCPS’ 10 high schools are represented this year, according to a system news release.
Each week, teams will compete against two or three other schools. Armed with buzzers, student team members race to answer questions on a variety of academic and trivia topics. Matches consist of five rounds.
The weekly matches will feature a theme. The first week’s theme is “World Heritage Sites.” Future themes include “Rock & Roll 1955-1965” in Week 4 and “Mascots (College & Pro)” in Week 6.
Since 1982, Linganore High teams have won the tournament nine times, Frederick High and Walkersville teams have won six, teams from Gov. Thomas Johnson and Middletown have won five, Urbana has won four, Brunswick three, and teams from Catoctin and Tuscarora have each won once.
Urbana High won the tournament championship last year, while Walkersville High was the regular season winner.
This year’s tournament finals will be held Feb. 25.
— Jillian Atelsek
