Clare Madrigal has seen her fair share of young patients experiencing mental health crises during her years as an emergency nurse at Frederick Health Hospital.
A lot of those patients identify as LGBTQ, she said. She wears a rainbow-printed pin with her pronouns on it and asks each person how they’d like to be addressed. Some of them open up to her when they realize she’ll be accepting, she said.
“They’re struggling with acceptance from their parents, from their teachers, from their classmates,” Madrigal said.
Her observations are backed up by data. Frederick County high schoolers who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual on the 2018 Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Survey were almost four times more likely to consider suicide than their heterosexual peers. They were also less likely to report having supportive adults in their lives and more likely to experience harassment at school, among a host of other disparities.
In the wake of a tense meeting on updates to Frederick County Public Schools’ health curriculum, which district officials said are aimed at making lessons more inclusive, advocates and public health officials pointed to such disparities in their calls for change.
“It is illogical to have a society that respects all people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and then hide those facts from people in the public school system,” said Kris Fair, director of the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit The Frederick Center.
Eleven percent of FCPS high schoolers surveyed in 2018 — the most recent year for which data is available — identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual. In addition to wide mental health gaps between these students and their peers, lesbian, gay or bisexual kids were more likely to report behaviors that can affect their physical health.
They were also far more likely to report using drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, the survey data showed. They engaged in risky sexual behavior at higher rates, putting them at increased risk for sexually transmitted infections or diseases.
“Inclusivity, equity and fairness all impact health and wellbeing,” Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer said in a statement. Her department is in charge of analyzing results from the biennial survey, which wasn’t conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic. “These are disparities that have persisted in our community for many years.”
Nationwide, data shows trends that mirror those in Frederick. There’s also data to suggest early and inclusive health education is correlated with improved outcomes for LGBTQ kids, according to the nonprofit GLSEN, which advocates for policies that protect marginalized and LGBTQ students.
The group’s 2019 National School Climate Survey includes research on mental health and academic outcomes for LGBTQ students in schools with varying policies and curricula. It found that LGBTQ students who were taught a curriculum that was LGBTQ-inclusive were less likely to hear homophobic slurs at school, performed better academically and were more likely to pursue post-secondary education.
Those same students were also less likely to report feeling unsafe at school, GLSEN found. In Frederick County, lesbian, gay and bisexual students were about twice as likely to report being bullied or carrying a weapon on school property compared to heterosexual students, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Study.
On Tuesday, before he headed to FCPS’ Family Life Advisory Committee meeting, Fair facilitated The Frederick Center’s first-ever Aging With Pride group. It was a support group for older LGBTQ people, and right away, Fair noticed common threads in their experiences.
“The stories that they shared all started with, ‘I knew something was up when I was in elementary school,’” Fair said. “But they were left isolated and scared.”
Like Fair and Madrigal, the group attendees said that as children, they didn’t really realize gay people existed. They knew they felt different than their peers, and they knew, for some reason, that they shouldn’t talk about it.
As a result, Fair said, most people at the Aging With Pride meeting had remained closeted until they reached their 30s, 40s or 50s. One man was in his 70s, and he had only come out a few weeks ago.
Later, Fair would show up to a packed FLAC meeting. About 10 others from The Frederick Center accompanied him. Eight of them had signed up to speak in favor of the FCPS’ proposed curriculum changes. Only one did.
When about 100 parents who were opposed to the changes began shouting down school officials, Fair and his colleagues left. They had brought young people along, and they no longer felt safe.
Madrigal, who is on the board of The Frederick Center, also offers educational consulting services to healthcare providers on best practices for treating LGBT patients.
She encounters plenty of pushback, she said, which she thinks is often rooted in religious or cultural beliefs. Over and over, she tells people the same thing: A single supportive person can make a world of difference in a child’s life. They may even save it, she said.
“I felt really alone as a child,” Madrigal said. “I really want kids in this generation to know that there’s a huge community that loves them.”
