Third-grader Adi Datta Das was by far the smallest among the competitors in Mount St. Mary’s Knott Arena on Thursday evening, balancing on his tiptoes before a microphone taller than he was.
But after a record-breaking 29 rounds of questions, Adi stood taller than them all as the champion of The Frederick News-Post’s 26th annual History Bee.
Each year, third, fourth and fifth graders from across the county compete and test their knowledge on local history.
More than 100 students from 17 elementary schools competed in the first qualifying round Thursday. From there, a smaller group advanced to a second round, and the top 12 competed in a final single-elimination round.
Geordie Wilson, publisher of the News-Post, was the emcee Thursday evening.
The final fight for the trophy stretched on for more than an hour, with about a half-dozen students answering question after question correctly, evading elimination time and time again.
“You all brought your sleeping bags, right?” Wilson asked the audience at one point.
■ How were Roger Brooke Taney and Francis Scott Key related? They were brothers-in-law, one finalist answered immediately.
■ When was the first burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery? It was in 1854, another responded with confidence.
The audience whooped and clapped after every correct answer. Students gave each other high-fives as they took turns.
Eventually, Wilson declared “an unprecedented situation”: The judges had run out of questions, and there were still six students remaining. That’s never happened before, bee organizers said.
So they pulled out a list of backups — questions the students hadn’t had a chance to study in advance. These questions covered a broader range of topics, from Hopi architecture to the structure of the federal government.
The group was winnowed down until only Adi, who attends Twin Ridge Elementary School, and Clara Vinson, a fifth grader at New Market Elementary School, remained.
Then, Adi missed his first question of the evening: Asked to name the longitudinal line that divides the Earth in half, he answered the equator rather than the prime meridian.
But Clara missed her question, too — she was unable to come up with “New Amsterdam” when asked for the old name of New York City.
The pair went back and forth some more, and Adi came out on top. His winning question was open-ended: He was asked to name one invention from the late 18th or early 19th century, and he said the automobile.
After the competition, Clara said she was happy with her placement. It was a nerve-wracking ride for her family, said her mom, Val.
“I don’t think I breathed,” Val Vinson said.
Katie Malone, Adi’s third grade teacher at Twin Ridge and the advisor of the history club there, said it was exciting to watch her student succeed.
“He is definitely a motivated kid,” Malone said. “He loves to take on challenges.”
Adi’s twin brother, Ari Datta Das, competed Thursday, too. The boys stood with their parents when the competition ended, smiling for pictures.
The family was proud to take part in the longest-ever News-Post History Bee.
“We made history,” the boys’ mom, Kamalika Datta, said with a laugh. “Right?”
FinalistsBelow is a list of the finalists.
Winner: Adi Datta Das, Twin Ridge
2nd place: Clara Vinson, New Market
3rd place: Leah Muniz Berrios, Urbana
- Anna Bowman, Middletown
- Carmelo Baran, Middletown
- Kaiden Kendro, Middletown
- Anna Russell, New Market
- Mustafa Ahmad, Urbana
- Eleanor Wagner, Twin Ridge
- Lila Baldwin, Kemptown
- Antoinette Ahoua, Butterfly Ridge
The first, second and third place winners received awards from the Mount’s president, Timothy Trainor, and all finalists received medals.
All participating schools will receive a plaque, and all student participants got a certificate and a T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.