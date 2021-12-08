Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban is on administrative leave, Board of Education president Jay Mason announced Wednesday.
Mason declined to say whose decision the leave was, what prompted it or how long it may last. He reiterated that the board met in closed session Tuesday night to discuss "personnel matters."
Following the announcement about Alban, the board elected Brad Young as its new president. Young — who served in the role from 2010 until 2011 and again from 2014 until 2020 — also declined to provide further details.
The news comes days after a Department of Justice investigation report revealed pervasive misuse of seclusion and restraint practices against students with disabilities.
The DOJ investigation, which began in October 2020, found that the district performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students over just two and a half school years. Nearly all of the affected students — some of whom suffered physical and emotional trauma as a result of their experiences, according to the DOJ — had disabilities.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe will serve as the school system’s acting superintendent in the meantime. He sat in Alban’s usual seat at Wednesday afternoon’s board work session.
Alban could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Alban has been with the district since 2011. Her contract, which was renewed in 2015 and 2019, is set to expire in June 2023. Her annual salary is more than $251,000.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
(21) comments
The school board held a closed meeting. At a time where the county was caught engaging in an unethical closed meeting. Has anyone noticed that, yes, the school board actually proper protocol for holding the closed meeting?
Why this administrative leave step? She should be fired immediately.
And folks need to dig deep into seeing how much this malfeasance was also entrenched with her deputies, chief or staff, department heads, etc. And flush these folks out also, effective immediately.
No need for another bus flooding or surprise investigation shoe to drop. Or another ridiculous budget request. FCPS executives have become the laughingstock of the state of Maryland, and for good reason.
“FCPS executives have become the laughingstock of the state of Maryland…”
I’m curious about your basis for this assertion. Besides yourself.
Just ask around, public-redux.
Maybe she should spend a couple of days in the black box they was used to isolate special needs children. She should be terminated effective immediately.
[thumbup]
Need more details before drawing conclusions on this situation.
Nope. Crisis after crisis, from buses in floodwaters to this DOJ fiasco, just shows no leadership exists and chaos is the modus operandi in this circus.
Just like the banking reimagined TV commercial, this firing should be the easiest firing in the history of firings.
Period. [wink]
Obviously the BOE is really into RECYCLING!
Young reelected as President AGAIN?
Remember August 2020:
A few hundred Frederick County Public Schools bus drivers and cafeteria workers are expected to be laid off in the coming weeks, Board of Education President Brad Young said Wednesday.
Employees in the transportation and food and nutrition services departments were alerted this week that positions would be reduced due to the school system operating in a virtual mode for the fall semester.
Young said this decision was not based on budget, but based on the fact that there is simply no work for these employees.
HOW DID THAT WORKOUT?
Wonder if she is on administrative leave with PAY?
Admin Leave with Pay = FREE VACATION DAYS.
Former Board President Jay Mason clearly wanted to give his friend Terry a golden parachute. Makes me wonder what he knew about the abuse and when he knew it.
admin leave usually indicates PAYOLA
It does? Please share some background.
She either knew what was going on, in which case she was complicit, or she didn’t know, in which case she was clueless and incompetent.
Either way, she needs to go.
She not only knew what was going on but personally designed, planned, and implemented the abusive system together with her Deputy Superintendent, Mike Markoe. And then she covered it up with the help of Markoe, her head of special ed, Keith Harris, and her chief of staff, Jamie Cannon. They all need to go.
And you know this how? If you do know as much as you say and go my a moniker with FCPSadmin to seem like you’re an insider, then you also are complicit. You’re just a blowhard guesser.
BYE BYE
Dr. Alban should resign, immediately. This DOJ report is beyond the pale.
Let’s be clear. Terry Alban is being fired. Long overdue. She should be in jail.
Right you are
She should be fired.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.