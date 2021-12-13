After 11 years as the district’s superintendent, Terry Alban is leaving Frederick County Public Schools effective immediately, officials announced Monday.
Alban and the Frederick County Board of Education mutually agreed to part ways, board president Brad Young said at a brief meeting Monday evening.
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the Department of Justice announced a settlement with FCPS over its illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Young declined to provide details on the factors influencing the decision. In a press release, the board referred to Alban’s departure as a retirement.
A vote to approve the separation agreement between Alban and the school board was unanimous.
The board announced last week that Alban was on administrative leave and that deputy superintendent Mike Markoe would be filling in for her. Markoe will serve as interim superintendent through June 2022, Young said Monday.
“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Young said after the meeting. “This was the right time for Dr. Alban to pursue other interests.”
The DOJ investigation, which began in October 2020, found FCPS often relied on physical restraint and seclusion tactics in non-emergency situations, leading to some students with disabilities missing weeks or months of instructional time over the period of just two and a half years. As part of the district’s settlement with the DOJ, it must end the use of seclusion and overhaul its training and reporting requirements.
Calls for Alban’s resignation began shortly after the DOJ’s findings were announced Dec. 1.
Alban has been with FCPS since 2011. Her contract, which was renewed in 2015 and 2019, had been set to expire in June 2023. Her annual salary was more than $251,000.
She began her career as an elementary and special education teacher in Baltimore County.
Before coming to FCPS, she worked in Howard County Public Schools, serving as the district’s chief operating officer and its director of strategic planning, assessment, and program evaluation. Earlier, she had served as the student assessment coordinator, program evaluation coordinator and shared accountability office director for Montgomery County Public Schools.
In 2017, Alban was named Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public Schools Superintendents Association of Maryland.
“She’s a great person,” Young said, “and has given her heart and soul to Frederick County.”
The district will soon be launching an official search for its next superintendent, Young added. There are nine superintendent vacancies across Maryland, he said, including in nearby Montgomery County, which has had a list of candidates since early this year.
Young acknowledged that FCPS was “already late in the process” of finding a new superintendent — and that it might be a difficult task.
“There’s not a huge pool of people sitting on that bench, waiting to be superintendents and get beat up all the time,” he said.
(16) comments
Here's a good piece about what it's like to be a superintendent:
"Superintendents must be willing to take the heat":
https://kappanonline.org/superintendents-must-be-willing-to-take-the-heat/
Good decision by her and the FCPS School Board. She was never qualified and never had control of the ship. Constantly running aground, or into a pier, or roughly into the shoals and sandbanks, or harshly through the rapids, or dangerously roughshodden through floodwaters.
I hope now the FCPS School Board is on Mike Markoe like white on rice. He was her right hand man. I hope he is put on a leash the length of the dental floss I use each morning before brushing my teeth.
Usually you take beaten up horses to the barn years before they continually falter at the horsetrack. Did not happen here with FCPS. Hopefully FCPS executives and the FCPS School Board jave learned substantial OVERSIGHT is crucial and a sacred duty to local taxpayers.
As the holidays approach, there is gonna be much more happiness and cheer throughout Frederick County. Let's see a responsible FCPS 2022-2023 budget request and let's get back on track.
Fired.
Okay all you armchair critics who've spewed your vitriol about this hardworking administrator's navigation through the most horrific period of unforeseen circumstances in FCPS history, (you know who you are- right "Happy"?) here's your chance! Get those resumes polished up and submitted to FCPS! Let's see if you can put your performance where your mouth is. Put up or shut up!
Yeah I’m surprised Happy hasn’t commented yet?????
Hey, hey four timing multiple personality disorder. I am on it.
Good news deserves good commenting, as does bad. [tongue]
Hardworking? Horrific period?
OK rogy, your sensationalism borders on the comical.
I am not interested. But let's open up a nationwide search and let's get on with it.
And, the next FCPS superintendent will not get "beaten up continuously" as Young states could be expected if he/she does her job competently.
Hear any issues about the public school superintendents lately in Washington, Carroll, Adams, Carroll, Montgomery or Howard Counties? I have not. But rogy, be sure to let us all know if you do, my friend. We can compare notes.
Sensationalism? Fact is, NO superintendent in FCPS history has EVER had to deal with anything like a worldwide pandemic-induced school shutdown (and retooling) juggling myriad mixed messages from the CDC, anxious and confused parents and teachers, AND a particularly powerful teacher's union with an unprecedented and unforeseen labor shortage thrown on top of it all.
Also, if you haven't visited a classroom lately, you need to. Otherwise you really have no clue what it's like down in THOSE trenches.
Again, I strongly advise you to get that resume in before someone beats you to it. At the VERY least run for a spot on the BOE so YOU can help hire the next Superintendent and keep him/her "on a leash the length of (your) dental floss"! (your words not mine)
Looking forward to seeing if you can actually walk the walk!
Good riddance to her. Previously embarrassed to say FCPS was my hometown school district. Since Mr. Young says there is not a large pool of candidates, why not look at Mr. Markoe as the new superintendent? Stop looking outside, and go with the internal candidate.
First, the FCPS School Board needs to investigate how deep and far-reaching the stench goes. And clean it out. Then, evaluate hiring from within.
Quote:
"There’s not a huge pool of people sitting on that bench, waiting to be superintendents and get beat up all the time,” he said."
No doubt that pool shrank considerably after seeing how Dr. Alban was summarily tossed to the curb.
I don't know Dr. Alban. I have no opinion of her performance one way or the other. All I know is what I've read here in the FNP.
Any teacher or aide working with special needs children is in an impossible position. If they restrain and/or remove kids who are acting out and being disruptive, the DOJ stomps them. If they do nothing, then the child disrupts the class for all of the other children, and their parents are understandably upset.
Alban may not have been aware of the extent of the issue. Even if she as fully aware, I do not see what she could have done.
Just as it's fun to spend OPM, it's easy for those not in a classroom to declare -- with righteous indignation -- that "no child should ever be restrained or secluded."
It seems that D. Alban is the designated scape goat. The issue will remain, as long as PC people demand that all kids must attend school together,
Observations:
(A) Teachers in impossible conditions? You see DOJ reporting out on any other Maryland public school districts lately on this subject matter area?
(B) "Alban may not have been...do not see what could have been done." Wow, defeatist. Yeah, try using that argument with a military general or your doctor operating on your heart issue.
(C) "...as PC people demand all kids must attend school together." My friend, you are a mess. This is how society is...and public schools are a microcosm of society teaching kids ultimately how to serve mankind.
Mrnatural, you a funny dude. Remind me not to take you to your next medical checkup.
Spot on mrnatural1 spot on….and exactly how I see it too…I’m not as PC as I would like to be, I’m discovering….
I 'm discovering that, depending on the day, or your name for the day, you are quite interesting, PWWakaNWakaPPakaLM.
Thanks Privileged W. Woman! [cool]
I actually hesitated to use the "PC" term as a pejorative. It really depends on the situation. PC positions can be correct, but the PC stuff can be taken too far. PC/woke people generally mean well, but they can get get carried away.
Good riddance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.