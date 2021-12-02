The Frederick County Board of Education met in closed session Thursday night to discuss a Department of Justice investigation into the district’s “pervasive” misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The DOJ’s findings, which it announced Wednesday afternoon, weren’t shared with board members — or with most Frederick County Public Schools officials — before they were released to the public, Superintendent Terry Alban said.
Though she acknowledged the system needed to make changes, Alban, who has served in her role since 2011, also generally defended the teaching staff and district’s approach to student outbursts.
The Justice Department and FCPS reached a settlement Wednesday morning, following an investigation that began in October 2020 and uncovered more than 7,200 documented incidents of seclusion and restraint that almost exclusively affected students with disabilities — causing some to endure physical and emotional trauma or miss months of instructional time.
The agreement requires the district to immediately end the use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities.
“I know it's an area we need to improve,” Alban said Thursday. “We have been working on it. We will continue to work on it.”
But Alban also maintained the issue was more nuanced than the DOJ’s news release made it seem. Teachers often have to make difficult decisions about whether a situation qualifies as an “emergency,” she said, and therefore, whether seclusion or restraint is justified.
While DOJ investigators asserted FCPS staff “systematically” used seclusion and restraint in non-emergency situations, Alban said teachers in many of those instances were responding to what they believed would turn into an emergency if action wasn’t taken.
“I want to make sure that [teachers] know the system is still going to support them in trying to address and deal with some of the behaviors as they escalate when kids get physically violent and aggressive,” Alban said.
She repeatedly referred to the relationship between FCPS and the DOJ as “collaborative” and said the district had been working to change its approach to seclusion and restraint long before the investigation began. For one thing, the system had already developed an electronic reporting system for documenting restraint and seclusion incidents, she said. And it had been in conversations with Mount St. Mary's University about developing a certification program to recruit and train staff to handle such incidents.
Alban also emphasized that the district thought it had 30 days to communicate the details of the settlement — which both parties signed Wednesday morning — to the board, principals, teachers and the community before the DOJ made it public.
She didn’t know the DOJ had announced the settlement and the results of its investigation until officials received questions from the News-Post about it, she said.
“I was stunned,” Alban said. “I’m truly upset that my board felt like they got blindsided, and that it kind of hit the community before we could prepare our staff to answer questions and address things … I’m deeply troubled by the way this came out, because we had tried to be much more strategic in thinking about the communication.”
The settlement said FCPS had 30 days to post the full agreement on its website and provide parents of special education students with a summary, but it included no stipulations about when the DOJ could share information about the case.
In the wake of the announcement, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee called on Alban to resign. In a statement, DCC chair Deborah Carter called the DOJ reports “appalling.”
“As parents, grandparents and residents of Frederick County, we expect our students of all ability levels to be treated with compassion, fairness, and kindness,” Carter wrote.
Again, Alban pushed back.
“I certainly recognize that if you read that press release, and you look at this investigation, it is alarming, and it is concerning,” Alban said. “But I also know that there is always more to the story. And I wish that the Democratic Central Committee had waited until they had a chance to hear more of the full story before they would pass that judgment.”
The News-Post reached out to the seven elected Board of Education members Thursday. One — Vice President Karen Yoho — did not respond to a request for comment. Five — President Jay Mason and members Brad Young, Sue Johnson, David Bass and Jason Johnson — declined to speak on the DOJ’s findings before their discussion with Alban.
“I expect that I will have more to say after that meeting,” Bass wrote in an email. His colleagues made similar statements.
Board member Liz Barrett, an outspoken critic of Alban, called for the superintendent's resignation. She condemned the investigation’s findings and took issue with Alban’s assertion that part of the problem was the way the announcement was handled.
“Dr. Alban being ‘stunned’ and trying to spin this as some sort of collaboration between FCPS and the Department of Justice where they were working together to improve things is just ridiculous,” Barrett said. “Dr. Alban should be stunned by the depth of the issues in FCPS that hurt kids.”
In an email to the community Wednesday night, the district wrote that the DOJ “review” was “isolated to 125 students enrolled in specialized programs.” Barrett criticized that phrasing, too.
“How demeaning to the families of those kids,” Barrett said, “some of whom were secluded or restrained dozens and dozens of times.”
“Systemic issues in special education are not new,” Barrett said. “But this level of deception is. Just, the — ‘Oh, if we had a month to tell people about it, it would have been fine.’ It’s such a flippant attitude toward hurting kids.”
Why is Liz Barrett the only one willing to speak up for kids? Why is she the only one who’s not afraid to call out Alban for the pervasive, systemic abuse of children? Alban thinks that the DOJ wasn’t nuanced enough in how it described FCPS’s abuse of disabled children. Liz Barrett is the only one who seems to recognize how despicable that is. Have the other Board members been secluded by Alban?
