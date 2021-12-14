The Frederick County Board of Education will pay former superintendent Terry Alban more than $800,000 over the next year and a half as part of a settlement agreement, according to documents released Tuesday.
Alban, who was head of Frederick County Public Schools for 11 years, renewed her contract with the board in 2019. It wasn't set to expire until June 2023.
Under terms of the settlement, Alban will essentially be paid the same amount she would’ve received had she stayed on through the end of her contract, said board president Brad Young. She will get the remainder of her fiscal 2022 salary in January and the full sum of her fiscal 2023 salary in July.
Alban’s annual salary as of July 2020 was more than $251,000.
The board will also pay Alban for her decade of accrued but unused leave — which Young said is standard practice for all employees leaving the system. In Alban’s case, it’s worth more than $367,000. She'll get an additional $80,000 that would have been contributed to her retirement plan.
The board will continue to provide health, dental and vision insurance to Alban and her husband for the remainder of their lives.
Alban waived any right she may have had to board-provided life insurance, long-term disability insurance or a monthly car allowance of $750 — all of which would have expired with her contract.
Young announced the separation agreement with Alban at a brief meeting Monday night.
If Alban had resigned or retired without consulting with the board, her contract would have been void. While regional school boards vote every four years on whether to renew a superintendent’s contract, only the state superintendent has the power to terminate superintendents in the middle of their term.
Alban's departure comes on the heels of news the Department of Justice reached a settlement with FCPS on Dec. 1 over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint tactics against students with disabilities.
Deputy superintendent Mike Markoe will serve as interim superintendent until at least June 30, according to his employment agreement, which the board also released Tuesday. His annual salary will be $225,000.
(12) comments
And I thought the county's offer of $1000 to any employee who is vaccinated was insane. That is chump change compared to this ludicrousy.
I hear the FNP is looking for paper carriers
What! Who negotiated this contract? This is unbelievable. How long does a teacher have to work to earn this much money?
In the famous words of Firesign Theater,”I think we’re all bozos on this bus.”
[thumbup]
I respect and appreciate the responsibility these kinds of jobs carry. I also feel bad when officials lose their jobs in such a public fashion. BUT - there is no way any rational person can possibly think this is in any way reasonable. The BoE needs to exempt at least the top tier from leave payouts - put a lid on it. This is sickening and unbelievable.
I think she should stay.
Perhaps some of the parents whose children were abused on her watch should sue her personally.
Well, that will teach her ... over never mind.
Poor saps paying FC property taxes to give free money to this woman.
Absolutely ridiculous!!! Abuse of vulnerable children doesn't deserve reward. FCPS begs for more money in every budget. Where is this chunk of change coming from? FCPS continues to disappoint.
“Please, please, whatever you do don’t throw me in the briar patch.” Brer Rabbit
