A project that could add 550 homes to Frederick's east side will be able to move forward despite concerns about what the new community could mean for schools in the area.
The Highland Trail development along Monroe Avenue near the Frederick County Fairgrounds would add 100 townhouses and 450 multi-family units, as well as non-residential uses, including a potential car wash.
The Frederick aldermen voted 4-1 Thursday to approve a master plan for the project, with Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak opposed.
The project would include a section of non-residential, multi-family and townhouse units along Monocacy Boulevard, along with an exclusively residential area to the west of that area near Monroe Avenue.
It would also extend the existing Highland Street to connect Monroe Avenue and Monocacy Boulevard and build another road to connect the developing Renn Quarter community to the north with Harding Alley to the south.
The number of multi-family units originally led the developer to ask for a three-year test of the city's adequate public facilities ordinance to examine the project's impact on schools in the area, since multi-family units would create a more sudden increase in students than single-family units, said Noel Manalo, a lawyer representing the developer.
But after the city's planning commission recommended the aldermen deny that request, the developer agreed to a 10-year test, which — depending on the ultimate mix of units — will likely lead to paying about $1.6 million in school mitigation fees to offset the project's impact on schools, Manalo said.
The mix of units and how they're arranged will be determined when the project's final site plan is approved.
Under the three-year test, the project would fail at the elementary level. Under the 10-year test, it would fail at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
The capacity issue led Kuzemchak to suggest that the city put the mitigation money toward improving educational opportunities for city students rather than automatically looking at using the money for school construction.
The city already has about $2.5 million in its fund for school mitigation fees.
Kuzemchak's suggestion led several aldermen to counter that she should have brought her concerns up when the city revised its adequate public facilities ordinance in 2019. They said she should detail her suggestions for discussion at a later time.
