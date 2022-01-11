COVID-19 cases in Frederick County Public Schools exploded last week, with the district clocking a weekly total that was more than quadruple its previous record.
One hundred and eighty-two staff members and 1,465 students reported positive test results to school officials between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, the first week after winter break. The total case count — 1,647 — dwarfed the previous high of 365 cases reported the week of Dec. 13. That was the last full week of school before the holidays.
Urbana High School reported the most cases last week at 107. Oakdale High reported 72 cases, and Frederick High reported 71.
Because the system relies entirely on self-reporting, its reported totals are certainly an underestimate, said Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks.
Some families choose not to test their children for the virus — even if they keep them home while they’re sick — because the process can be time-consuming and uncomfortable, Dirks said.
“In some cases, people are waiting two, three, four hours for a test that isn’t really going to change the treatment that your child is given,” Dirks said. “I can understand why the parents made that choice on one level, but then on the other level, we don’t have an accurate knowledge of whether there’s actually spread in our buildings.”
Other families may not take the time to call their school administrators to report a positive case. Dirks said she’d heard discussions about creating a centralized electronic form for reporting cases, but she wasn’t sure whether it would be implemented.
“There are concerns over privacy issues,” she said. “Will people feel more or less comfortable with putting it that way, rather than to a building level? They know the people in the building, and they trust their school, and that’s different than central reporting.”
The spike in cases is causing operational difficulties, with staff, students, bus drivers, custodians missing school daily due to exposure or illness, Dirks said. At least a dozen bus routes were canceled Tuesday because no one was available to drive them.
Last week, FCPS announced it would consider instituting five-to-seven-day periods of virtual instruction for certain groups. A “central review team” would automatically meet to discuss that possibility whenever student weekly attendance rates drop to 89 percent, or the weekly rolling average positivity rate among staff exceeds five percent.
Virtual instruction could be implemented for an entire school, a certain grade level or a smaller cohort of students, the district said. As of Tuesday afternoon, district officials were unable to answer whether any schools had met the designated thresholds or were being considered for virtual instruction, but said they’d send notifications via FindOutFirst if that were to occur.
While staff are “grateful to now have some metrics that they know the school system is considering,” Dirks said, they’re still concerned about the lack of a more concrete action plan.
“People want clear guidance: ‘If we reach this metric, then this will happen,’” she said. “The guidelines are, ‘If we reach this metric, we will consider.’ So that makes it difficult.”
Finally, Dirks said, teachers, administrators and support staff are eager to hash out a COVID leave policy with the school board. The district doesn't currently have one, she said, so staffers who have depleted their sick days are having to use vacation days or go without pay in order to quarantine or isolate.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted at its Dec. 15 meeting to negotiate such a policy with the FCTA and the unions representing support staff and administrators, Dirks said. The three units sent a proposed policy to the board two days later, she said.
"We've been trying to get one done for months," she said. "We've had no response, except that we've been told that the board will be discussing it tomorrow in their closed session."
