Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
This is our best offer!
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
Four-day print delivery + full digital access - $3.46/week*
Get ready for the weekend
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
From top left, Community Healthcare Worker Karla Morales, Asian American Center of Frederick Child Development Specialist Patricia Pierre, and Community Healthcare Worker Yohoda Orokiatou direct participants to wave their hands for the “Hello” song during a play group session at Hillcrest Commons on Wednesday.
Children watch as Community Healthcare Worker Yohoda Orokiatou, center, displays a card on Wednesday following an activity in a play group for young children offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons.
From left, 3-year-old twins Elianna and Joanna Tiri raise their hands during an activity in a play group offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
From left, 3-year-old twins Elianna and Joanna Tiri raise their hands during an activity in a play group offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
From top left, Community Healthcare Worker Karla Morales, Asian American Center of Frederick Child Development Specialist Patricia Pierre, and Community Healthcare Worker Yohoda Orokiatou direct participants to wave their hands for the “Hello” song during a play group session at Hillcrest Commons on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Children watch as Community Healthcare Worker Yohoda Orokiatou, center, displays a card on Wednesday following an activity in a play group for young children offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Community Healthcare Worker Yohoda Orokiatou, top left, assists participants on Wednesday during a play group for young children offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons.
The nonprofit Asian American Center of Frederick is working to establish a family support center along the Golden Mile that will offer child care, parenting classes and more.
AACF Director Elizabeth Chung said in an interview Tuesday that she hopes to open the center by July. The organization is in the process of renovating the old VFW building on West Patrick Street to house the family support center.
The facility will focus on serving families with children up to 3 years old, Chung said. Funded largely through state grants, it will offer parents free instruction in areas like English language, job training, nutrition and the immigration process.
While parents learn, their children will be taken care of in preschool-like sessions with teachers and child development workers.
The family support center will have a full kitchen, a computer room and a brand-new playground, said Patricia Pierre, the AACF's early childhood development specialist.
"I am so excited," Pierre said Wednesday, standing in a colorful room littered with remnants of the snacks and crafts she'd just offered to toddlers in an AACF play group. "These families, they deserve this."
The programming Pierre leads for the AACF is currently housed in a conference room on the ground floor of an apartment complex off Hillcrest Drive. The play group offers what a preschool program typically would, Pierre said, and it began as a pilot in November, with just three children and a budget of zero dollars.
But word spread, and now, the program has 12 children. It's full, and there's a waiting list, Pierre said. Grant funding has helped the AACF dedicate more resources toward the program and planning for the new building.
On Wednesday morning, the dozen children celebrated a birthday for one member of their group. They chattered in a variety of languages, including Spanish and Burmese.
In a room next door, parents browsed tables full of donated children's clothing.
Lilet Gutierrez, who brought her 3-year-old grandson, Theo Cerritos, said her family had signed up for the play group so Theo could get some exposure to English.
He speaks only Spanish at home — and his family wants that to continue — but they also don't want him to be overwhelmed when it comes time to start school, Gutierrez said.
Erun Asokan, who has been bringing his 2-year-old daughter for about a month, said he wanted her to learn to play with other children and listen to adults before she started preschool in September.
Come July, Pierre's play group will move down West Patrick Street and take up residence in the new building.
Chung said the center would provide wraparound services tailored toward immigrant families on the west side of the city, where advocates say more resources are sorely needed. The center's focus on immigrants will be evident through the meals it offers, the holiday celebrations it hosts, the languages its employees speak and more, Chung said.
Eventually, Chung said, she hopes to construct a separate building next door to the VFW facility that's currently under renovation. There, she said, she hopes to host licensed pre-K or Head Start programs for slightly older children.
The dream is to have a two-story building with 10 classrooms, each of which could accommodate 20 children, Chung said. But that's a while down the road.
U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen recently presented the AACF with $375,000, celebrating an event that was also attended by local leaders like Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
Chung said she appreciates the community's support for the project and is looking forward to getting the center off the ground.
"All the pieces of the puzzle are coming together nicely," she said.
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
(1) comment
God bless you all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.