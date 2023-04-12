AACF Children's Playgroup
From left, 3-year-old twins Elianna and Joanna Tiri raise their hands during an activity in a play group offered by the Asian American Center of Frederick at Hillcrest Commons on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The nonprofit Asian American Center of Frederick is working to establish a family support center along the Golden Mile that will offer child care, parenting classes and more.

AACF Director Elizabeth Chung said in an interview Tuesday that she hopes to open the center by July. The organization is in the process of renovating the old VFW building on West Patrick Street to house the family support center.

VFW New Occupent RM
The former VFW on West Patrick Street, where the Asian American Center of Frederick plans to open an early childhood center.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

God bless you all.

