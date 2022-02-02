Enthusiastic applause echoed through the auditorium at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Wednesday as a parade of Frederick County Public Schools staff approached the microphone to advocate for better compensation.
For nearly two hours of public comment at the Board of Education’s budget hearing, nearly every speaker reiterated the same idea: With the lowest-paid educators in the region, the system was suffering from an exodus of teachers and dwindling morale among those who remained.
“Education has never been an easy passion to follow,” Lindsey Beck, a math teacher at Tuscarora High School, told the board. “But it’s very disheartening to hear every week from another colleague who is making plans to leave.”
FCPS consistently ranks near the bottom in statewide teacher pay, behind counties like Washington, Howard, Baltimore and Montgomery.
Maritza Figueroa-Mangene, an English-Learner teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, would make $18,000 more per year if she took an equivalent job in Montgomery County Public Schools, she said.
“That’s 18,000 reasons to walk away,” Figueroa-Mangene told the board, her voice breaking as she began to cry. “But I stay because I love it here.”
Several other speakers grew emotional as they spoke to board members, who looked back at them from their seats on the stage. Some educators said they worked second and third jobs to support their families. Like Figueroa-Mangene, they described being constantly torn between a love for their students and a desire to take a job in a neighboring county for significantly more money.
Danelle Locke, a pre-K teacher at Butterfly Ridge Elementary, said she lives in Washington County now because she can’t afford to live in Frederick County. When she lived locally in the past, she said, she qualified for a Section 8 housing voucher.
Locke’s mother worked for FCPS for years, which drew her to the district. But she regrets her choice, she told the board.
“Every day as I drive over the mountain to come down to work, I wonder why I’m making the drive,” Locke said. “Because I could walk to work and make more money working for Washington County Public Schools.”
FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe introduced a recommended budget of more than $836 million, a spending plan that represented by far the sharpest increase in requested funding in recent years. The school board added roughly $1 million in additional line items to that request at its meeting last week, bringing the total to $837,087,188.
That’s a 9.4 percent increase from fiscal 2022’s approved budget.
The school board will fine-tune its spending plan over the coming weeks before sending its final request to the county on Feb. 23. The current draft budget would essentially ask the county to commit $40 million more to the district than it did last year.
School board president Brad Young said this year’s budget is an attempt to be “more realistic” about what the district needs, rather than just requesting whatever amount board members could reasonably expect to get.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said the shift was a step in the right direction.
“This budget is the first in at least a decade that comes anywhere close to asking for what the system needs,” Dirks said. “I applaud that change.”
But Dirks, and dozens of other speakers, told the board the spending plan was only the beginning of what was ultimately required.
The spending plan includes a $23 million pool for staff salary increases, which Young said equates to a roughly 5 percent raise across the board.
But since impending state law will require all districts to start increasing their starting pay until it reaches $60,000 per year, many speakers argued, that incremental increase won’t do much to close the gap between FCPS and surrounding counties.
Though most speakers were educators, some support workers, parents and community members also attended the hearing. Their requests almost solely focused on issues of staffing and pay. Bruce Taylor, a custodian at Thurmont Middle School, was met with a standing ovation after describing his and his colleagues’ struggle to keep up with their duties amid a dearth of staff.
The district has about five backup custodians, Taylor said, and fields about 40 call-outs on any given day. The position of a backup custodian is non-benefited.
Any changes that the board wants to make to its requested budget following the hearing will need to be proposed by next week, Young said.
