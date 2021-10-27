The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday reviewed the first draft of a potential academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which features a start date of Aug. 9.
Under the proposal, students would end school for the year on May 21. The year would include 27 weeks of five-day instruction, a longer-than-typical spring break and days off for Yom Kippur and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
The calendar includes five built-in snow days for now, though questions about virtual instruction during inclement weather remain unresolved.
Kevin Cuppett, Frederick County Public Schools’ director of curriculum, instruction and innovation, presented the draft calendar to board members. He acknowledged that the early start date was likely to trigger a reaction among community members.
“It doesn’t feel good!” board member Sue Johnson called out with a laugh when the proposed start date appeared on the screen in front of her.
The idea, Cuppett said, is to move FCPS closer to a calendar where the first semester ends before students leave for winter break. Under the current system, the second semester or third term of the year begins about two weeks after students return from winter break.
Plus, he said, starting earlier will allow students to finish earlier. Some families took issue with this year’s start date of Aug. 18, Cuppett said, but he hoped they’d appreciate the decision more when their summer break begins on June 1.
The board didn’t make any final decisions on the calendar. It will revisit the issue later, vice president and board member Karen Yoho said.
“We [should] really wait to hear from the public on this one,” she said. Several board members echoed her desire to allow ample time for community feedback.
This year, Frederick County had the earliest start date of any school system in the state.
Cuppett said one consideration for the board’s calendar committee was spring semester Advanced Placement students. The proposal would give them more instructional days before exams began.
Under the current calendar, students taking AP classes in the spring have 67 days of class time before AP testing starts, which is an increase of 18 percent from the 57 days they had before. The proposed new calendar would allow 77 days.
Board member Brad Young said he’d like to see FCPS compile data on whether the incremental increase in instructional days led to better test performance for spring AP students.
Cuppett warned that the district would need to negotiate with the state education department on dates for state testing if it adopted the proposed 2023-24 calendar, since FCPS would likely need to administer the testing earlier than the state-set window.
“That is going to be a conversation that will take a while with the state,” he said. “I would expect that we are the first district to ever ask that question.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.