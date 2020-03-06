Frederick Community College and the Weinberg Center for the Arts will each host a best-selling author in April.
Author Wes Moore will speak at the Weinberg on April 20 at 7 p.m. and at FCC on April 21 at 11:15 a.m. as part of the Frederick Reads event, which is a collaboration between the Weinberg, FCC and the library system.
Moore is touring the country to promote his latest work, “Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City.” The work is a kaleidoscopic account of five days in the life of a city on the edge, told through eight characters on the front lines of the protests that overtook Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray, according to a press release.
Both events are open to the public. Tickets are free but required. Tickets can be obtained beginning Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at weinbergcenter.org, by phone at 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center for the Arts box office at 20 W. Patrick St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.