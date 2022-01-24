Lauren Shillinger desperately wants to send her daughter to school. But even before the pandemic, she felt overwhelmed with anxiety at the idea.
Brynleigh, who is now 8 and attending Frederick County’s virtual first-grade program, was born with a rare genetic condition called tuberous sclerosis complex. It causes non-cancerous tumors to grow in her brain and all her vital organs — and it results in frequent seizures.
What would happen, Shillinger found herself wondering, if a seizure struck her daughter while she was at school?
Now, a bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly is named after the child. “Brynleigh’s Act" would require every public school in the state to have two staffers trained in seizure recognition and response.
“When a seizure happens in school, it’s really frightening to everyone involved,” said Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick), one of the bill’s sponsors. “And the best way to combat that fear is with some knowledge.”
The training — which has already been developed by the Epilepsy Foundation — would be free and could be completed in under an hour, Shillinger said. It would teach educators the common signs of seizures, what to do when one occurs and when and how to administer emergency, life-saving medication.
At most schools, the on-duty nurse would serve as one of the two required trainees. But not all schools have an assigned nurse — which Shillinger said is one of the reasons she began advocating for the legislation in the first place.
All school staff would take a brief online course about seizure response every two years, Shillinger added. The law would also allow parents of children with seizure disorders to submit “seizure action plans” and require schools to include those plans in the child’s file.
Shillinger approached Kerr and Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) with the draft legislation back in 2019. At the time, three states had passed similar laws with the backing of the Epilepsy Foundation.
“They said, ‘This is a no-brainer. I’m surprised this isn’t already happening,’” Shillinger remembers of her early conversations with lawmakers.
Twice now, Brynleigh’s Act has failed in Annapolis.
The first time, Shillinger guessed, could be attributed to the chaos of the 2020 legislative session, when the Maryland General Assembly shut down early for the first time since the Civil War. And last year, the session was virtual for the first time in history, meaning she and her daughter couldn’t connect with legislators in person.
Still, the process has been frustrating at times, Shillinger said. Last session, her bill had the support of The Arc Maryland, the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, Disability Rights Maryland, the Chesapeake chapter of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and more.
“As a parent, I thought this was a slam dunk,” Shillinger said.
Since Shillinger began her efforts, nine more states have added “seizure safe schools” provisions to the books, including Virginia and New Jersey.
About 470,000 children in the U.S. live with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. But seizures can happen to people without it, too: They can be caused by things like stress, heat stroke or a head injury.
About one in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There are more seizures than a lot of people realize,” Young said.
Some who have opposed the bill have argued that teachers are already expected to do too much and are often overwhelmed with a plethora of training requirements, Young said. But he predicted it would be easy to find one or two volunteers for the training in a given school.
“We don’t think that’s too much of a stretch,” he said. “We have tried to make it as simple as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.