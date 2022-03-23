The Frederick County Board of Education gave final approval Wednesday night to a Black and African American studies course for high school juniors and seniors.
Members of the public packed into the board’s meeting room, and many of them spoke in strong support of the course. It’s set to be offered as a social studies elective in the fall at any high school where enough students sign up.
In the wake of threatening anti-Black social media posts by Middletown Middle School students that prompted community outrage, several speakers said the course represented a step in the right direction for combating racism in Frederick County Public Schools.
“I think it’s a great start in what I hope is an ongoing effort,” Kathleen Mooney, the mother of two middle schoolers, told board members.
FCPS worked with Hood College’s Terry Anne Scott, an expert in African American studies and the chair of the school’s history department, for help in developing the curriculum. Scott took on a major role in shaping the course, modeling it off the introductory Black history class she teaches to Hood freshmen.
Students in the Black and African American Studies class will cover seven units, spanning from the origins of the Atlantic slave trade to the election of Barack Obama and beyond. They’ll study expansive subjects — like the factors contributing to the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and the roots of modern mass incarceration — and more narrow ones, like the cultural significance of the banjo.
Chanese Goodman, an FCPS teacher who is Black, told the board she was glad to see the class granted approval. Sometimes, she said, she worries about young Black students, who may come away from primary school history lessons having only learned about Black people in the context of the oppression they’ve faced.
“We need to hear that we’re more than slaves,” Goodman said.
Goodman also praised Scott and the district’s decision to partner with her. Recently, she said, she took a class with Scott at Hood.
“I learned more in her course than I have in my entire lifetime as a person of color,” Goodman said.
Several speakers urged the board to offer the course to freshman and sophomores in addition to juniors and seniors.
“We’ve got to start somewhere,” board president Brad Young said in response. He said he’d like to see the course expand in the future.
The initial push for a Black studies course began in 2019, but the process was derailed by the pandemic. Board member Jay Mason — who isn’t running for re-election this fall — said approving the class felt like a “culmination” of all his efforts with the school system.
When the board gave unanimous approval to the class, the meeting room erupted in applause. Attendees stood up and began to chat excitedly, shaking hands and embracing one another. Eventually, Young had to bang his gavel.
