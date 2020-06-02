The Frederick County Board of Education has extended the deadline to fill two vacancies on its Ethics Panel.
The deadline to apply has been extended to June 22. Those interested must email a letter of interest, relevant background information and contact information to the Board of Education at boe@fcps.org.
Those selected will serve a three-year team beginning July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2023.
The panel meets about three times a year and advises on ethics issues and reviews financial disclosure statements of the school system. Meetings typically occur during the day and members are expected to attend regularly.
Frederick County Public School employees are not eligible to serve.
