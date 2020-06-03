The official results for the Frederick County Board of Education primary race are unlikely to be called for at least another week.
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said canvassing of ballots would continue through June 12. Because thousands of ballots still need to be counted and recorded, it’s likely county voters won’t know which Board of Education candidate has been eliminated from the general election race this fall until the last day.
“Considering the large number of ballots, you may have to wait until June 12 on that one,” Harvey said.
Ballots that arrived by mail have been counted as have most in-person votes, but the numbers of provisional ballots have not been tallied.
A provisional ballot is traditionally used to record the vote when there are issues with the voter’s eligibility that must be solved before the vote can be officially counted.
Three seats on the Board of Education are up for grabs this fall.
Incumbent Board members Lois Jarman and Rae Gallagher are running to retain their seats. The third seat will be vacated by current board member Michael Bunitsky, who is not seeking re-election.
Currently, candidate Sue Johnson leads with 19.2 percent of the vote — a large margin over the other candidates.
Jarman and Gallagher follow with 16.3 percent and 14.3 percent respectively.
The remaining candidates — Dean Rose, Jason Johnson, Andrea Artman and David Bass are all within a one percent margin.
Artman said she knew when the results started coming in that she would have to wait for final results. She has been actively watching the canvassing feeds online and said it was interesting to see how many residents either struggled to choose BOE candidates or left that section on their ballot blank. Artman attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think because we weren’t able to get out and talk to people they didn’t know us and we didn’t know them ... it’s a little difficult obviously to get your message out when you can’t go out and talk to people,” Artman said.
Jason Johnson said many of this year’s candidates are new and may be unknown to voters. He added however that he is grateful for the support he did receive.
“I’ve gotten an outpouring of support from the community. I’ve had former students get a hold of me and tell me they were happy to see my name on the ballot...people are rooting for me. The support is very humbling and I’m very grateful,” he said.
Out of the seven candidates, six will move on to the general election in November, where the final three will be chosen.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, David Bass is in last place with only 12.2 percent of the vote, although that could change as more votes are counted.
Both Artman and Jason Johnson said even if they end up getting knocked out of the race they will continue to advocate for education.
“The reasons I ran for Board of Ed don’t go away just because I’m not on the Board of Ed,” Artman said. “I think it’s a really good area to get plugged into in general...so I don’t see myself going away from education.”
Jason Johnson, who is a teacher in Howard County, said his life’s passion is to educate and inspire and he won’t stop.
“I hope to continue to get the message out there and just let Frederick County know that I’m here to support them and help the county move forward,” he said.
