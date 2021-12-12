The Frederick County Board of Education is looking to hear from the public about a proposal to rename the basketball court at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School after legendary former coach Tom Dickman.
A proposal would add an insignia with “Tom Dickman Court” to the T.J. basketball court, as well as a plaque in the gymnasium at the school, both funded by private donations.
Dickman was named as the head basketball coach at TJ in 1974. He guided the Patriots to seven titles, finished four times as state runner up and made three other state semi-final appearances in 14 appearances in the state tournament.
His teams had 18 seasons with 20 or more wins, and won 20 conference titles.
The Patriots compiled a record of 592-135 under his leadership, and had an 18-7 record in the state playoffs.
Dickman later founded the men’s basketball program at Hood College, which reached the NCAA Division III championship in its fourth season.
He was named the Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year in 2007, was inducted into the Frederick County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995, and the Hood College Hall of Fame in 2019.
County BOE policy allows facilities to be named for people who have made an outstanding contribution to the county or community.
The public is invited to provide email feedback to GTJHS.basketball@fcps.org.
The comment period will end on Jan. 7, with a discussion to take place at a BOE meeting in January 2022.
If approved, a dedication ceremony is expected to be held at a TJ basketball game in February.
