The Frederick County Board of Education will soon relaunch its Citizens Advisory Council — a group it “hit pause on” this summer, shortly after reviving it from a two-year hiatus.
The council, first launched in 2017, reports directly to the board and “serves as a channel for public concerns, advice and information,” according to board policy documents. It aims to have two members from each of the county’s 10 high school feeder systems.
In 2017 and 2018, the council spent months compiling research and community opinions on school start times. Eventually, it recommended that the board push high school start times back, starting with a pilot in the Walkersville feeder pattern.
The first iteration of the council struggled to retain members, and eventually, the council stopped meeting altogether.
It was revived in May, but after three meetings, the board directed the council to pause again and reconsider its direction.
“We just didn’t want to mess up like we did the last time,” board member Liz Barrett said at the board’s work session on Wednesday. “We just gave them stuff to do, and then didn’t move with it.”
Board President Brad Young echoed Barrett’s sentiment Wednesday.
“We don’t want to just come up with busy work,” he said.
At Wednesday’s work session, board members discussed ways to make sure the revived council didn’t face the same challenges as the previous ones.
Barrett suggested the group focus on two specific areas: academic performance and family and community engagement. Board member David Bass said the council could look at homework loads.
Other board members said the council, which meets once per month, should be able to gather input on a wider variety of timely topics from residents in their respective feeder patterns.
“I would like to see us use them as a barometer,” board member Sue Johnson said. “Just get the feedback from a group that has not purposely come out here to give us their ideas. I find that, often, the best input I get is just from casual conversations with people who haven’t sought me out.”
The group will resume meeting in October, said board member Jason Johnson, the liaison to the council.
He will direct the council to act as a “focus group” on topics the board is debating and to bring forward issues of note from each feeder pattern, he said.
He said council members were eager to resume meeting.
“They’re great folks,” he said, “and they’re ready to get started working.”
