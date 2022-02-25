Modernist painter Georgia O’Keeffe is remembered for her paintings of flowers and the New York City skyline. And on Friday night, knowing her name is what sealed the win for Brunswick High School at the Frederick County Academic Tournament.
It’s the 42nd year for the annual academic competition, held between teams representing each of the county’s high schools. Students competed to answer a series of questions from a variety of topics, ranging from current events, pop culture, math and literature, in a tournament that capped off a whole season of academic competitions.
Frederick County Public Schools has been holding the competition annually since 1982, initially taking place on only one night. That first trophy went home with Catoctin High School. Since then, the competition has expanded to take place over the course of multiple weeks, ballooning into a full season.
Friday night’s tournament, held in Frederick High School’s auditorium, was the culmination of eight weeks of competition between the schools; Brunswick was also the champion of the regular season heading into the tournament.
Beth Strakonsky, social studies department chair for Frederick High School and one of the main organizers for the competition, said it’s been exciting to watch the teams throughout the competition.
“There’s a lot of parity, a lot of parity, so it could be anybody’s match tonight,” Strakonsky said before the competition.
This year’s competition represents a return to normal of sorts, since 2021’s competition couldn’t be held in person.
“Last year we did it virtually, and there was no buzzer system, it was just your ability to answer questions,” she said, acknowledging that buzzing in is part of the fun of such competitions. “These kids are competitive, and this is their school.”
Over the course of nearly three hours, teams were asked a number of questions by John Van Bloem, English teacher at Walkersville High School. Van Bloem served as the evening’s master of ceremonies, and he told the audience that each of the competition’s eight weeks brought with it a special topic about which numerous questions were asked throughout.
Friday’s special topic was the French Revolution, challenging the students to remember who Robespierre was and what, exactly, was going on at those tennis courts.
The night was structured around a total of three semifinal competitions, pitting three of the competing high schools against each other over a series of five rounds. In the first of the semifinals, Frederick High School handily defeated Gov. Thomas Johnson and Oakdale high schools.
Urbana had similar success against Walkersville and Tuscarora, nearly doubling Walkersville’s final score and more than quadrupling Tuscarora’s showing.
Finally, Brunswick took on Linganore and Catoctin, with Brunswick winning out between them. Before the final round, Van Bloem presented members of Brunswick’s team with a plaque, commemorating its regular season championship.
Van Bloem noted that, besides regular season champions, the final round also featured Urbana, who were the trophy-winners last year. Additionally, the three teams in the final were each the top point earners throughout the regular season.
“That doesn’t always happen,” Van Bloem remarked, before later congratulating the dozens of team members who helped lead to the success of the three teams.
That meant for the dramatic finals, Frederick, Urbana and Brunswick went head to head. Brunswick and Urbana traded the lead back and forth throughout the final leg of the competition, with Frederick never quite catching up.
Brunswick came out ahead in the end, managing to score 21 points, compared to Urbana’s 15 and Frederick’s 6.
Brunswick senior Mason Loeffler said afterward that it felt amazing to bring home the win.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “Just to win again after all these years. We worked really hard for this and it’s definitely been tough.”
Brunswick previously took home the win in the tournament in 2019, with Loeffler explaining there were some amazing seniors on that team. Loeffler said it took a few years to build back up again.
“I definitely think we deserved it,” he said of his team.
Dr. Mike Markoe, interim superintendent of schools for FCPS, also congratulated the students on their performance.
“What an amazing evening to watch the scholars and intellects really compete up here on this stage,” Markoe said. “I’m so very impressed with your knowledge and your wisdom and skills.”
Brunswick’s winning team, in addition to Loeffler, was made up of Brandon Cruz, Hannah Estep, Isaac Hatch, Sophia Krasheninnikov, Harrison Loeffler, Angela Miller, Parth Patel, Matt Porter, Zoe Razunguzwa, Andrew Ricketts, Quint Rymes, Elijah Shullenbarger, Justin Smallwood, Nate Swyers, Paige Trendell, Maggie Williams, Jacob Winter and Sean Zsoldos.
