With Frederick County's Class of 2020 unable to participate in a traditional graduation, the Frederick News-Post is putting together a special publication to commemorate the class.
To help the News-Post include information about the graduates please visit FrederickNewsPost.com/2020graduates to fill out a submission form, and be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. The deadline to submit the form is May 31.
While we can’t be together for your graduations, we can all join together in new ways to honor your accomplishments.
