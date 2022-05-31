A Centerville Elementary School fifth grader was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday after giving an incorrect answer in the preliminary competition.
Aisha Haque, 11, was one of 234 students from across the country to qualify for the preliminary competition of the national bee, which is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor. She was the only qualifier from Frederick County and one of seven competitors from Maryland.
In the first round of the preliminary competition, Haque spelled her word, “regnal,” correctly. (It means “of a reign or monarch.”)
But in the second round, when asked to select the meaning of the word “sciatica” from three options, she chose “widespread disruption of normal liver structure” instead of “nerve pain in the lower back, hip and leg.”
The definition questions were added to the bee in 2021, and are meant “to challenge the spellers and further advance the Bee’s focus on word knowledge and literacy,” according to its website.
In the preliminary part of the bee, competitors can spell two words and answer one definition question. Since Haque got the definition question wrong, she was eliminated before getting a chance to spell a word in the third round.
Haque earned her spot at the national bee by winning the Frederick County Spelling Bee in March. “Gluttonous” was the word that secured her victory.
According to Haque’s profile on the bee’s website, she is “an avid reader and loves to draw.” She also enjoys playing tennis, basketball and badminton, it says.
“No matter the task,” the website says, “she shows great determination.”
